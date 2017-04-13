Frank's Faves: Songs that give me the chills

Photo by: Paramount Pictures Demi Moore and Patrick Stewart make passionate pottery together to the tune of "Unchained Melody" in "Ghost" (1990).

This week: "Excitement shivers up and down my spine." — "Red Barchetta" (lyrics by Neal Peart)

Chill, dudes! You know the feeling? Not the unpleasant kind of chill you feel in a cold November rain, nor the kind you get when you hear the slow creak of a door in the dead of night, nor even the kind often associated with "someone walking across your grave." I'm talking about the kind you get when you hear a song that makes you feel like you're falling in love for the first time all over again — a full-body tingle that leaves you misty-eyed and weak in the knees. THAT kind of chill.

Ever had a song do that to you? I know I have ... and far more than just once. I think the first time might have been in a church pew in Kankakee when I was young enough that my feet didn't quite reach the floor yet. The song was "How Great Thou Art," the soloist was a local parishioner named Ruah Hubley, who happened to be the mother of my older brother's best friend, and she nailed those climactic high notes near the end of the song like no one I had ever heard before (although admittedly, I hadn't heard a great many at that point in my life).

I'll grant you, her rendition probably wouldn't hold a candle to the likes of contemporary vocalists like Martina McBride or Carrie Underwood, and yet I remember the shiver it gave me like it was yesterday. It was a sensation that surpassed even that of my first hit in Little League or later, (believe it or not) my first kiss from a girl during a game of Spin the Bottle. But perhaps the coolest part about it was it's a feeling I still experience today when I hear a singer with a great set of pipes do that song justice.

And it's not the only one that does that for me. In fact, I can think of at least five others, which I'll always remember as:

MY FIVE FAVORITE CHILLS-INDUCING SONGS

"Unchained Melody," The Righteous Brothers (1965). This song was ranked as one of the 25 most-performed songs and musical works of the 20th century, according to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, having been covered by hundreds of artists from Elvis Presley to Bing Crosby to Liberace to U2. Yet, it was the Righteous Brothers' version that became most iconic, due in no small part to that oft-parodied clay-potting scene with Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in the 1990 hit film "Ghost." Ironically, this classic love song that has become a standard at dances and weddings was originally written for a 1955 movie about prison life called "Unchained," in which it was performed on acoustic guitar by an inmate for his fellow prisoners. Doesn't matter. It still gives me chills every time I hear it.

"Heart of the Matter," Don Henley (1989). One of the best songs ever about post-breakup healing from the former Eagles songwriter, drummer and vocalist comes to the astute but devastating conclusion: "I think it's about forgiveness ... even if you don't love me any more."

"When a Man Loves a Woman," Percy Sledge (1966). Listed 53rd in Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time," this soulful ballad was a hit for both Bette Midler and Michael Bolton, but it's the original recording by Sledge that remains the benchmark, as well as the song most likely to make macho men melt into mush. While a dispute over its authorship persists to this day, I'd like to believe Sledge himself, who claimed he improvised the lyrics one night while upset over a broken relationship, but let bandmates Calvin Lewis and Andrew Wright take the writing credits because they gave him the opportunity "to sing his heart out." Yeah, that's how it sounds.

"You're Not Alone," Traveling Wilburys (1988). Roy Orbison had such a powerful yet plaintive voice that virtually everything he sang could induce chills, but perhaps the one that produces the MOST chills for me in a single 3 1/2-minute recording is this one he contributed to this 1980s supergroup's first album — and the last released before his death.

"Candle in the Wind," Elton John (1973). I don't recall where or when I heard this, but I seem to remember Sir Elton telling an interviewer years ago that this song, out of the vast repertoire he and lyricist Bernie Taupin produced over the past nearly half-century, was the only one that still gave him chills every time he performs it (and that was before he rewrote this homage to Marilyn Monroe as a tribute to Princess Diana). On that, I can honestly say I know how he feels.

Bonus: If you're interested in more seasonal faves for home viewing this holiday weekend, check out these suggestions from previous columns: Favorite Easter movies and nontraditional Easter-movie faves.