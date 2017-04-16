Ask 'Mimi,' April 16, 2017

How did the Nick Offerman fundraiser in early April go at Japan House?

It sold out in 20 minutes and was "incredibly successful," said Japan House assistant director Cynthia Voelkl. Many former UI students, including Offerman, who had studied Kabuki with Professor Shozo Sato at the UI, returned to see Sato's production of "Iago's Plot" at Krannert Center.

Voelkl described Offerman as charming and good-hearted and said he talked to everyone and signed books for people. Black Dog and Cream & Flutter donated food. "It was really great, combining Midwest food with high-end Japanese whiskey," Voelkl said. "How can you not like an event called Whisky, Wood and Barbecue."

The Japan House could accommodate only 80 people for the fundraiser. You can see lots of pics of the fundraiser on Japan House's Flickr account. By the way, the cherry trees outside Japan House have finished blossoming, but the weeping cherry trees are now going into full bloom.

Didn't artist Carolee Schneemann get her MFA at the UI?

Yes, and she was just awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 57th Venice Biennale, opening May 13. The Biennale board of directors chose her based on the recommendation of Christine Macel, the curator of the 2017 Biennale.

"Schneemann has been one of the most important figures in the development of performance and body art," Macel said. "She uses her own body as the prevalent material of her art. In so doing, she situates women as both the creator and an active part of the creation itself. In opposition to traditional representation of women merely as nude object, she uses the naked body as a primal, archaic force (that can) unify energies. Her style is direct, sexual, liberating and autobiographical. She champions the importance of women's sensual pleasure and she examines the possibilities of political and personal emancipation from predominant social and aesthetic conventions. Through the exploration of a large range of media, such as painting, filmmaking, video art and performance, Schneemann rewrites her personal history of art, refusing the idea of a 'his-tory' narrated exclusively from the male point of view."

I met Schneemann in 2012 at Krannert Art Museum, which showed the retrospective "Carolee Schneemann: Within and Beyond the Premises," which had originated at another museum. Though she had been a pioneering artist back in the '60s, Schneemann told me she basically had been overlooked over the decades, so I was quite happy to see she received the Golden Lion award.

What Ebertfest guests have you interviewed this year?

Norman Lear; musicians Jimmy and Donnie Demers; actor Hugh Dancy; and as I write this, I have a phoner coming up with director Robert Townsend. Isabelle Huppert's people never responded to my request for an interview. I'm hoping to get one with director Charles Burnett.

Lear is 94 years young. The sweep of his life is epic — I read his engaging and honest autobiography. The Demers brothers are positive, quite likable and have done a lot. Dancy was charming, intelligent and amiable. So I enjoyed each conversation.

Have a question for 'Mimi'? We'd love to hear from you. Please email your question to mmerli@news-gazette.com.