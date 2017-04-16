Ebertfest regulars returning to provide music at movies

Photo by: Ivan Singer From left, Alloy Orchestra musicians Roger C. Miller, Ken Winokur and Terry Donahue will return to Ebertfest on Friday to perform their original score to the German silent film 'Varieté.' Other Related Content Video of singer leads to invite to open, close Ebertfest

CHAMPAIGN — Alloy Orchestra Director Ken Winokur was driving his van when he received a call from the Telluride Film Festival, asking Alloy to create a new score for the silent film "Varieté."

He practically jumped out of his seat.

After all, a good print of the 1925 German classic had been unavailable "forever." The only decent one he knew of was at the Museum of Modern Art in New York — and it's not easy to get a print from MoMA, he said.

"This is a film that everyone knew is the apex of silent films," he said. "It's one of the great films, directed by E.A. Dupont, who directed 'Piccadilly' and 'Moulin Rouge.' It's stunning, intricate, deeply scripted and amazingly acted."

The Massachusetts-based trio that has performed at nearly every Ebertfest since it began 19 years ago returns at 4 p.m. Friday to the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign to play its score for "Variete."

Generally, Winokur, Terry Donahue and Roger C. Miller spend three to four months creating music for a silent film while watching it. For "Variete," the score wrote itself.

"The themes kind of came to us in a fluidity that's kind of unusual," Winokur said. "This one told us what it needed."

Alloy Orchestra — Roger Ebert called it the best ensemble in the world that accompanies silent films — finds it easier to create music for dark, brooding films than happy, light ones, Winokur said.

"Variete" falls in the first category.

"Even though it's a circus film, it's not filled with action. There are some amazingly beautiful circus scenes, but there's more about the inner turmoil of the protagonists and the love affair. It's psychologically penetrating and very dark."

In it, Emil Jannings portrays Boss Huller, a former trapeze artist who runs a seedy carnival with his wife and child. He insists the family take in a beautiful stranger (Lya De Putti) as a sideshow dancer.

He falls for her and abandons his family. Then a handsome trapeze artist steals Huller's new lover. Huller realizes he has been transformed from cheater to cuckold.

A few years after "Variete" was released in 1925, Jannings won the first Academy Award for best actor for his work in a few films.

The trapeze scenes in "Variete" are another big plus, set in the Berlin Wintergarten theater. Cinematographer Karl Freund, who's often credited with the visual artistry of the movie, moves from long to close-up shots as he follows the trapeze artists.

"The cinematography in the film is so amazing it just makes you cry," Winokur said. "At one point, they literally have the camera up on the trapeze. It's such a glorious visual experience, this film."

Indeed, Winokur told his fellow Alloy musicians, when they began working on their score for "Variete," that he believed it is one of the perfect silent films of the era.

"It's so visually compelling, the acting is wonderful, the script is very moving and the editing transports you though it," he told The News-Gazette in a phone interview. "The audiences love it. Everyone who sits in the audience is moved by the experience."

Alloy Orchestra has created scores for 30 or so silent features as well as 30 or more shorts.

The ensemble has performed them on its rack of "junk instruments" as well as on clarinet, accordion and musical saw at film festivals and cultural centers worldwide.

Of all the festivals at which Alloy has performed, Winokur — who plays percussion and clarinet — calls Roger Ebert's Film Festival the one with the best idea behind it.

"Rather than what's new, what the studios are trying to push, what's going to sell the most product or get on the nightly talk show, Roger set up the idea, 'What films have I had the privilege of discovering that other people might want to see?' The festival is all about the great films with no commercial bull in a great theater and with an astounding audience."

Winokur also is surprised by how many people turn out on the Thursday afternoon of the five-day Ebertfest to see the silent film and hear Alloy. The 1,463-seat Virginia is usually packed.

"The enthusiasm of the audience in Champaign is so palpable it's amazing," he said. "I get it. They're sitting on a world-class festival in a small town that usually doesn't get that kind of thing, and they appreciate it."

Ebertfest panel discussions

CHAMPAIGN — The panel discussions of the 19th annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival will feature filmmaker guests, critics, scholars and the Ebert Fellows, young writers who are studying film criticism with established critics.

All of the panels will address the themes of the festival this year: empathy, compassion, kindness and forgiveness, principles the late film critic Roger Ebert believed cinema should inspire. They will take place at Hyatt Place, a block or two from the Virginia Theatre, where the 12 festival films will be shown from Wednesday through next Sunday. The discussions are free and open to the public and will be streamed live at ebertfest.com, where the introductions to each festival film and post-screening discussion also will be streamed. Other selected festival events will be streamed at indiewire.com/tag/ebertfest.

The panel discussions, with associated guests — their appearance is subject to availability — are:

— "Empathy and Compassion and the Arts," 9 a.m. Thursday, moderated by Chaz Ebert, festival emcee, executive producer and co-founder, with the Ebert Fellows.

— "Two Hours in Someone's Else Shows," 10:15 a.m. Thursday, moderated by Ebertfest director Nate Kohn, with panelists Tanya Wexler, Hugh Dancy, Michael Phillips, Michael Hausman, Michael Butler, Charles Burnett, Sheila O'Malley and Richard Neupert

— "Why Documentaries Matter," 9 a.m. Friday, moderated by Simon Kilmurry, executive director of the International Documentary Association, with panelists Ben Lear, Sasha Alpert, Rick Goldsmith, Jay Rosenstein, Matt Zoller Seitz, Nell Minow, Brian Tallerico, Robert Townsend and Richard Leskosky

— "Empathy for the Universe," 10:15 a.m. Friday, moderated by Brand Fortner, professor at North Carolina State University, with panelists Donna Cox, Ed Seidel, Robert Patterson, Bill Gropp, Julie Turnock, Veronica Paredes, Kohn and Chaz Ebert

— Workshop: "The Ethics of Film Preservation and Restoration, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with Barry Allen, film archivist

— "Challenging Stigma Through the Arts," discussion with Q&A following the screening at 11 a.m. Saturday of "Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw," moderated by Eric Pierson, with panelists Rick Goldsmith, Carla Hunter, Juli Kartel, Joseph Omo-Osagie and Holdsclaw, who will appear via Skype.

This will be at the Virginia Theatre and is open only to festival pass holders or people with tickets to the screening. Festival passes are $150 or $510 for a pack of four. A small number of UI student passes are available for $100 each. Tickets for individual movies are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens.

All passes may be purchased via ebertfest.com, thevirginia.org or at the box office, 203 W. Park Ave., C, or by calling 217-356-9063. For more information, visit ebertfest.com.