Illinois Theatre unveils schedule for 50th anniversary year

URBANA — Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Illinois Theatre, the producing arm of the University of Illinois Department of Theatre, will present plays and a musical next academic year that delve into issues of gender and political corruption.

The productions will explore the role of art during the Russian Revolution, the dawning of female sexual consciousness in the Victorian era, the twisted dreams among several presidential assassins and two families, one black and one white. A Shakespeare comedy also is part of the lineup, which follows:

"ALL THE KING'S MEN"

By Robert Penn Warren; directed by Tom Mitchell

Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 4-8

It's the quintessential American political saga of Willie Stark, a charismatic populist who rockets to the Louisiana statehouse and sets his sights on Washington. With an all-female cast, the production depicts the hyper-masculine 1930s backrooms where "good old boys" jockey for power. Warren adapted his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for the stage and for two film versions.

"TRAVESTIES"

By Tom Stoppard; directed by Robert G. Anderson

Oct. 19-21, 26-29

Vladimir I. Lenin, James Joyce and artist Tristan Tzara walk into a library — and the world is transformed. Stoppard's literate comedy — with a wink and a nod to Oscar Wilde — imagines lively encounters among three revolutionaries who changed the world of politics, literature and art. It will be presented in connection with the "1917/2017: Ten Days That Shook the World/Ten Days That Shake the Campus" initiative.

"IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY"

By Sarah Ruhl; directed by Lisa Gaye Dixon

Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 1-5

In the waning years of the 19th century, the age of electricity enlivens the possibilities for human satisfaction. A path-breaking physician treats the "hysteric" needs of his female patients while overlooking discontent in his own home. The play looks at love and marriage, artistic inspiration and burgeoning female sexuality. The production is for adult audiences only.

"ASSASSINS"

By Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist, and John Weidman, librettist; directed by J.W. Morrissette

Feb. 1-3, 7-11

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Sondheim and librettist Weidman aim at American ideals of prosperity and fortune in a musical examination of the blood-curdling (and banal) impulses of would-be assassins who pursue their own versions of the American dream.

"TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL"

By William Shakespeare; guest-directed by Brenda DeVita

March 1-3 and 8-11

Featuring a shipwreck, lost siblings, false identities, gender confusion and star-crossed love, the comedy will delight fans of Shakespeare. DeVita is the artistic director of the American Players Theatre.

"BARBECUE"

By Robert O'Hara, guest-directed by the Goodman Theatre's Chuck Smith

March 29-31 and April 4-8

The O'Mallery family gathers in a park to confront a sibling about her substance abuse. Is it a made-for-reality-television event? Not quite. As the narrative unwinds, members of the family attack and retreat. Familiar tropes from domestic dramas give way to startling new revelations as a family's identity shape-shifts across an evolving landscape of race, class and consciousness. O'Hara will visit during the production.

Tickets for the 2017-'18 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 8 at KrannertCenter.com, by calling 217-333-6280 or at the ticket office at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Single tickets are $25 for adults; $24, senior citizens; $15, non-UI students' and $10, UI students and youths. Group and series discounts are available as well.