Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Ebertfest is upon us

Ebertfest opens Wednesday; it supersedes everything! What do I want to see? Well, everything, but especially "Hair," "Hysteria," "The Handmaiden," "Variete," "Elle" and "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You." As a psychology major, I'm interested in "Mind/Game," about the female Michael Jordan whose mental illness held her back. Though I've seen "To Sleep With Anger," "Being There" and "De-Lovely," I look forward to seeing them with the festival audience. Also looking forward to Ben Lear's documentary.

Intricate footwork at Krannert

If I weren't embedded in Ebertfest, I'd be at Krannert Center for "Step Afrika!: The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence" shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The first professional group dedicated to the African-American tradition of stepping partnered with The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., to "conceptualize" Lawrence's groundbreaking migration series as a dance with lightning-fast claps, intricate footwork, percussive chants and synchronicity that echo Lawrence's themes. Tickets: $25, $20, $15, $10.

Instrument maker to perform

Last Friday, I enjoyed the 25th and final Petals & Paintings gala at Krannert Art Museum, then returned Sunday to check out the creative floral arrangements more carefully. They're gone, but the UI School of Art + Design Master of Fine Arts Exhibition remains there through Saturday. Also on view: two fine exhibitions on WPA art and abstract art with pieces culled from Krannert's own collection. Also worth checking out: the free performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the museum by Cooper-Moore, a NYC instrument maker.