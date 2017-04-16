Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Ebertfest is upon us
Ebertfest opens Wednesday; it supersedes everything! What do I want to see? Well, everything, but especially "Hair," "Hysteria," "The Handmaiden," "Variete," "Elle" and "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You." As a psychology major, I'm interested in "Mind/Game," about the female Michael Jordan whose mental illness held her back. Though I've seen "To Sleep With Anger," "Being There" and "De-Lovely," I look forward to seeing them with the festival audience. Also looking forward to Ben Lear's documentary.
Intricate footwork at Krannert
If I weren't embedded in Ebertfest, I'd be at Krannert Center for "Step Afrika!: The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence" shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The first professional group dedicated to the African-American tradition of stepping partnered with The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., to "conceptualize" Lawrence's groundbreaking migration series as a dance with lightning-fast claps, intricate footwork, percussive chants and synchronicity that echo Lawrence's themes. Tickets: $25, $20, $15, $10.
Instrument maker to perform
Last Friday, I enjoyed the 25th and final Petals & Paintings gala at Krannert Art Museum, then returned Sunday to check out the creative floral arrangements more carefully. They're gone, but the UI School of Art + Design Master of Fine Arts Exhibition remains there through Saturday. Also on view: two fine exhibitions on WPA art and abstract art with pieces culled from Krannert's own collection. Also worth checking out: the free performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the museum by Cooper-Moore, a NYC instrument maker.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.