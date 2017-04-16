Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

This old house is impressive

One of the hippest 2017 Boneyard Arts Festival venues was Ivy House Studios and Gallery, 704 N. State St., C, owned by Julie Sue Fiscella, who bought and renovated the more than 100-year-old home to use as a gallery, studio and Airbnb, on the second floor. She showed work by several artists — clothes, paintings, pottery and wall weavings. Viewers could vote for their favorite charity by putting money in glass jars. The renovations are interesting in themselves, and the Gothic wrought-iron fence outside is impressive.

Ambitious installation

I didn't get to all 80 Boneyard venues, but I believe Parkland College video/photography Professor Peg Shaw's 15-by-15-foot video/photo installation, "For All We Know," in the "Boys Club" on Walnut Street was the most ambitious piece in the festival. On a 20-minute loop, the video shows five small campfires, sparking and crackling, in front of a big tree and tree line, with an inset photo of a woman floating in a pond. A friend aptly described it as "Lovely, mesmerizing, simple and complex. Comforting and kinda sad, too."

Lion of Zimbabwe

I couldn't believe musician Thomas Mapfumo, the Lion of Zimbabwe, performed for free Wednesday in the Krannert Center lobby. It took me back 20 or more years to when I interviewed now retired UI ethnomusicologist Tom Turino, whose bands often played Mapfumo and other African music that included the use of the traditional mbira, a thumb piano. I told his son, Tom, that at Krannert; he pointed to the band and said it was "the source." A nice turnout, but I thought it would be much larger, considering Mapfumo's reputation.