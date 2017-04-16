Playing Critic: Turn a bleak situation positive in 'Persona 5'

Photo by: Atlus The cover for the PlayStation 4 edition of 'Persona 5,' a Japanese role-playing game.

What is justice, and who should mete it out?

If perpetrators of vile crimes are ignored — even protected — by the authorities, is it right for you to act outside the law? Outside the norms of society?

If you could invade someone's "heart," steal away their "distorted desires" and fix their perceptions of right and wrong, in effect prompting them to freely confess their crimes and show genuine contrition for horrible acts, would it be justice? Or would you be guilty of a different crime, that of altering someone's mind — without consent — to fit your own notion of morality?

Such acts, such questions, such ethical wrangling are central to the concept of "Persona 5," a new Japanese role-playing game by Atlus.

And you'll be contending with these ideas from the viewpoint of the new kid in school, a second-year Japanese high school student exiled to the only Tokyo academy willing to accept a young man on probation for assault.

Those in power want to see you hung out to dry; your family has put you in the care of a stranger begrudgingly willing to house you; and someone has leaked word of your supposed misdeeds to the student body.

Things are truly bleak — until a fellow delinquent tries guiding you to school, only for you both to stumble into a mysterious castle that shouldn't exist, ruled by monsters and a monstrous, familiar adult. Maybe the creepy app that refuses to stay deleted off your phone has something to do with it?

Ordinarily, I'll admit, finding yourself in an unfamiliar world where things are trying to kill you would still qualify as truly bleak, except in this case you'll discover that you've got the power to stand up for yourself, to drive back the darkness and, through your actions in this "metaverse," bring real, positive change to the real world.

And you can do it all through the power of friendship.

OK, OK, I'm going a bit overboard with the smarm on that last bit, though it's technically true.

"Persona 5" is both a dungeon crawler and a Japanese life simulator, with both game-play roles bleeding into each other.

By day, you go to class, do your homework, find a part-time job, hang out with friends, etc. But on occasion, you'll journey into other worlds and fight monsters in a search for justice.

These other worlds are other people's "hearts," metaphysical representations of the distorted ways they view reality and their role within it. Your goal — simply stated — is to sneak inside the surreal "palace" they've built of their delusions and steal away the root cause of distortion, fixing their conception of right and wrong without erasing their knowledge of things they've done.

Your reasons for doing such a thing? Well, I don't want to spoil the story for you.

Suffice it to say, exploring these "palaces" follows a fairly typical RPG formula. You can attempt to sneak around and ambush enemies — gaining a battle advantage — as you trying navigating your way to the "treasure" you're after, or plunge directly into combat. There's also some rudimentary puzzle-solving.

Combat itself is turn-based, where you've got the option of attacking foes with your weapons, shooting them, using magic and items, blocking, etc. If you've played a previous "Persona" game or any of the "Shin Megami Tensei" series — the magic and monsters are the same throughout — you'll be instantly familiar with the mechanics, especially with the goal of targeting enemies' natural weaknesses while trying to compensate for your own.

In many ways, the fighting gets to be a distraction. Once you figure out enemy vulnerabilities, if you're paying any attention at all, you can generally start blazing through so you can get back to the good stuff: the storytelling, world-building and character interactions.

Outside of the dungeons, life operates the way life should. You've got a realistic Tokyo to interact with, one that slowly opens up more and more the deeper you get into the game, where you can explore shops, study in diners, work in flower shops, visit parks ...

Well, the point is that the things you do in reality build you up in ways that enhance your survivability and success. For instance, you'll make friends throughout your adventure. Some may join you on your quest. Others, simply by existing, awaken you to new abilities.

But you have to pick and choose. Hanging out with one person means you won't be building up your relationship with another. Choosing to study ahead of exams means you can't earn money at your part-time job.

It's a game of time management — and one of life.

As usual, I digress. "Persona 5" is an excellent game, with brilliant storytelling, fantastic voice-acting, interesting worlds to explore and dilemmas to face, but the combat system is all-too-familiar and some of the plot points are entirely too predictable.

Still, I highly recommend picking it up if you're into RPGs at all.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.

'PERSONA 5'

Platforms: PS4, PS3

Price: $59.99

ESRB rating: M for mature