Rich Warren: A few suggestions on device updates

Apple recently rolled out the penultimate upgrade/update of its iOS 10 operating system, 10.3.1. The final iteration will arrive later this spring.

Apple updates iPhones and iPads for all users, regardless of your cellphone service provider or your model.

However, Apple observes a five-year horizon for updates, meaning products older than five years cannot install new updates.

This is longer than for most Android devices, which update for two to three years, depending upon the manufacturer.

Google updates its own products, Nexus and Pixel, for only two years. Unless you own a Google branded Nexus or Pixel, you are at the mercy of your cellphone company or hardware manufacturer for updates. Those sometimes arrive six to nine months after Google makes them available.

The final version of Apple's iOS 10 not only will be the last to work on many older Apple products, but it will be the last to work with some applications (apps). Unless the app creator upgrades the app to work with iOS 11 it will cease functioning.

This is the final transition from a 32-bit to full 64-bit operating system. For example, Expedia, the parent of Mobiata, the creator of the very popular app FlightBoard, ceased support of the product a couple of months ago. Besides financial considerations, it wasn't worth the effort to transform it for the new operating system. Those of you eligible for iOS 11, when it arrives late this year, should verify that your most precious apps will work with it.

Update to the newest operating system, because beyond usually modest performance enhancements, the update contains important "bug fixes" and security improvements.

With Apple updates, wait a week before installing, because often, Apple updates initially contain flaws that could adversely affect your product.

Android issues fewer operating system updates, although like Apple, an initial release may contain bugs that need correction. Android 7.01 "Nougat" shortly superseded Nougat 7.0.

While we're on the subject of Apples and Androids, Apple AirPlay and Android Auto are not created equal. Recently we heaped accolades upon Android Auto. A reader failed to feel the same love from/for Apple CarPlay.

"No such joy with Apple CarPlay. For your awareness, my 2016 Honda Accord has Apple CarPlay, and I cannot stream Google Maps from iPhone 6 via Apple CarPlay. With my iPhone 6, CarPlay does not facilitate using Google Maps either in voice only mode or in voice plus display mode. From my online research, I believe this is due to Apple restrictions on all Apple CarPlay systems and not just the Apple CarPlay in my 2016 Accord and/or my iPhone 6. CarPlay is indeed a nice feature in my Accord though, as it facilitates media center touch screen control of music streaming services like Pandora, Spotify, etc. It just doesn't facilitate Google Maps. Good news, however, I am able to get my iPhone 6 to feed audio of Google Maps directions to my Accord info center via Bluetooth. After pairing my iPhone to the media center Bluetooth, I can listen to other iPhone Bluetooth-streamed music on the car speakers such as Pandora, and when the Google Maps voice direction occurs, the current music is muted and one hears the Google Maps voice direction, then the current music unmutes and continues uninterrupted after the Google Maps voice direction ends. All control of Google Maps directions, etc. stays with the iPhone."

Generally, CarPlay and Android Auto require a hardwired connection for full functionality. Bluetooth wirelessly provides some features, but usually not all. Also using the car's USB connection charges the phone's battery. While Apple and Android each provide a standard template, every phone and automobile may implement it slightly differently. Check the instructions for your phone and your car to make the most of tethering your phone to your car.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.