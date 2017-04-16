Studio Visit: Yunji Shim

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Yunji Shim

Yunji Shim, 30, of Urbana is a third-year doctoral of musical arts candidate at the University of Illinois in vocal performance and winner of the 2017 Krannert Center Debut Artist competition. As the winner, the soprano will present a recital at 3 p.m. next Sunday in Krannert's Foellinger Great Hall to launch her professional career as part of the center's Marquee Sunday Salon Series.

How did you feel about being the Krannert Center Debut Artist? How is the winner selected?

I'm really excited and honored. Each department in the School of Music has a preliminary in which faculty select a student for the competition. Then we have the final round before three judges who select the winner.

What will you perform at your recital next week?

French songs by Reynaldo Hahn. I have German songs by Strauss and Italian songs by Stefano Donaudy — and Luigi Arditi. Also, Russian songs by Rachmaninoff and English songs by Ernest Charles.

Did you pick them yourself?

Yes, I did, but I talked to my professor, Cynthia Haymon-Coleman. She just retired this year, but I'm still studying with her. She's really happy that I get to sing at Krannert as the Debut Artist.

What other competitions have you won?

I won the young artist competition of the Artist Presentation Society in St. Louis; I did a recital as the winner last year, and I won second prize in the Southern Illinois Young Artist Organization vocal competition. My professor had recommended that I apply to those. I also won some little competitions for a while in Korea and here in the states.

How did you first get into opera?

I was just very interested in opera when I was a student in high school. The music teacher showed us famous opera singers like Pavarotti and Mirella Freni, the Italian singers. Their "La boheme" is the best production, and it was the first opera I saw in school. A lot of the students were falling asleep, but I loved it. Their acting was not the best, but I just fell in love with them and their songs. The music teacher asked me to start singing after the singing exam in the class. I sang "Caro Mio Ben" just for a hobby. Then I I kept falling in love with opera.

At first, my parents didn't like that I wanted to study opera, but once they saw me working hard and practicing, they supported me in my decision. They are coming from Korea to the Debut Artist recital and bringing my 6-year-old nephew.

After you graduated from Seoul National University, you went to the Eastman School of Music for your master's. That's impressive!

Seoul National University is the top school in Korea. Lots of students there try to go abroad to study more. I auditioned at Eastman and other big universities. My decision depended on the scholarships they would give me.

I knew the teacher at Eastman because he came to Korea to give a master class at the university, and I liked his teaching and that guided me to Eastman. They also gave me a scholarship.

Why did you come here for your DMA?

Because of Professor Haymon. I was looking for a teacher who could really lead me to be a performer and get me ready to teach at a university. I traveled all over the country to find a teacher. I really liked Professor Hayman before I auditioned here.

What roles have you sung here?

Ottavia in "Poppea," and I sang the solo in "Requiem" in "Viva Verdi."

What roles do you want to sing in the future?

To be honest, I want to sing Mimi in "La boheme" because that's the first opera I fell in love with. As an Asian, I would love to sing "Madame Butterfly."