That's Entertainment: Spotlighting events troughout the area

Here's what's happening in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

Two days of jazz at Central High

The 48th annual Central Jazz Fest will take place Friday and Saturday at Champaign Central High School, with the program starting at 5:30 p.m. each day.

A number of local middle and high school big bands will perform, and people also may enjoy dinner, dessert or snacks from the jazz cafe.

The special guest this year will be Chip McNeill, head of the jazz studies program in the University of Illinois School of Music. He will perform with the Central Jazz Ensemble and give a clinic at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission at the door is $5 per person, with a family maximum of $20. The schedule:

Friday

Big bands in main gym

— 5:30 p.m., Central High School Lab Band

— 6 p.m., Centennial High School Band 3

— 6:30 p.m., Urbana Middle School Band 2

— 7 p.m., Franklin Middle School

— 7:30 p.m., Monticello Middle School

— 8 p.m., Centennial High School Band 2

— 8:30 p.m., Urbana Middle School Band 1

— 9 p.m., Central High School Stage Band

— 9:30 p.m., Centennial High School Band 1

— 10 p.m., Central High School Jazz Ensemble

Saturday

— 4 p.m., free public clinic with McNeill

Big Bands in main gym

— 5:30 p.m., Edison Middle School Band 3

— 6 p.m., Jefferson Middle School Band 2

— 6:30 p.m., Central High School Lab Band

— 7 p.m., Edison Middle School Band 2

— 7:30 p.m., Central High School Stage Band

— 8 p.m., Jefferson Middle School Band 1

— 8:30 p.m., Edison Middle School Band 1

— 9 p.m., Central Jazz Ensemble Theatre scene

Mike Posner to visit Canopy Club

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Mike Posner will perform with his band at 9 p.m. next Sunday at The Canopy Club in Urbana as part of his 13-city headlining U.S. tour. Guest artist will be Adam Friedman. Posner is best known for the song "I Took A Pill In Ibiza."

The Detroit-based Posner released his debut album, "31 Minutes to Takeoff," in August 2010. It spun off three hit singles, "Cooler Than Me," "Please Don't Go" and "Bow Chicka Wow Wow." Posner also is known for writing the Grammy-nominated "Sugar" by Maroon 5 and "Boyfriend" by Justin Bieber, as well as co-writing songs for Pharrell, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, TI, Snoop Dogg, Avicii, Nick Jonas and others.

Friedman recently released his debut EP, "Green."

Tickets are $20 to $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Krannert hosting festival

Global Arts Performance Initiatives, an engagement program of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana, will host the Sonified Sustainability Festival from Thursday through April 28.

The festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C, with New York City-based instrument builder and jazz musician Cooper-Moore performing a Sudden Sound Concert

Other events:

— Earth Day celebration, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, featuring New York City-based artists Terry Dame, who performs innovative electric music on homemade instruments made from recycled materials; Bradford Reed and his pencilina, an electric board zither played by striking, bowing and plucking the strings; and Geoff Gersh, who pushes electric guitar with and without the aid of electric devices and found objects. Guests from the community also will perform, and there will be environmental craft activities and an information fair on sustainable organizations.

— Reel Orchestrette, featuring Reed and Gersh, will provide live music accompaniment to the 1924 silent film "The Epic of Everest," directed by J.B.L. Noel, at 7 p.m. next Sunday at Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

— "Koyaanisqatsi," the 35-year-old film directed by Godfrey Reggio, featuring music by Philip Glass, will be screened at 7 p.m. April 25 at Spurlock Museum.

— Sound walks through local parks will be led by Chicago-based audio artist Eric Leonardson, co-chair of Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology, at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 27-28. The society explores the role of sound in natural habitats and human societies and promotes public dialogue concerning the identification, preservation and restoration of natural and cultural sound environments.

To register for the soundwalks, visit eventbrite.com/e/soundwalk-with-eric-leonardson-tickets-33278534994 or eventbrite.com/e/soundwalk-with-eric-leonardson-tickets-33278975311.

Stories and songs from David Roth

David Roth, a singer/songwriter/guitarist from Massachusetts and a UI alum, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Unitarian-Universalist Church, 309 W. Green St., U. He will perform in a coffeehouse setting, with coffee and snacks provided. Children are admitted free, and the suggested donation for adults is $10.

Roth performs unique songs, makes offbeat observations and tells moving stories. As a singer, songwriter, recording artist, keynote speaker, workshop leader and instructor, he has earned top honors at songwriter competitions and performed full time at a wide variety of venues in the U.S. and abroad for more than two decades.

His songs have found their way to Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, several "Chicken Soup for the Soul" books, the Kennedy Center, on the Space Shuttle Atlantis 2009 mission to repair the Hubble Telescope, folk song books and on albums.

He won four Positive Music Awards and the 2015 Grace Note (Unity Worldwide Ministries) for Outstanding Contribution to New Thought Music. He's also taught singing, songwriting and performance nationwide and is the founder/director of the Cape Cod Songwriters Retreat and creator/host of Cape Cod's "Full Moon Open Mic," which, for the past 10 years, has provided a forum for musicians to connect and be heard while at the same time collecting donations for local non-profits.

Parkland, UI groups to play

The Parkland Concert Band and the UI Hindsley Symphonic Band will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Parkland's concert band, directed by Larry Stoner, will present Symphony No. 3, "Don Quixote," by American band composer Robert W. Smith, and "Espana Cani" (Paso Doble) by Pascual Marquina, arranged by Robert Longfield.

The Hindsley Symphonic Band, directed by Professor Barry Houser, will perform "Celebration Fanfare" by Steven Reineke, Variations on a Shaker Tune by Aaron Copland, Elegy for Albinoni by Shelley Hanson, "Ever Braver, Ever Stronger" by Gordon Godivin, "The Morning Rush" by JR Trimpe and Illinois March by Edwin Franco Goldman.

Tickets, available at the Krannert box office, are $10 for standard seating, $7 for senior citizens and $4 for students and youths.

THEATER SCENE

Familiar production in Danville

Danville Light Opera Musical Theatre continues its 62nd season with "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," to be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. next Sunday at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

The show is directed by Jodi Prosser, with vocal direction by David Zych and orchestral direction by Lucinda Lawrence. Kelly Holden serves as producer, and the title sponsor is Meyers Carpet Weavers.

"The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" opened on Broadway in 1978 and earned seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Choreography. The popular Dolly Parton/Burt Reynolds film version followed in 1982.

The show features a number of large song-and-dance numbers; audiences might recognize songs such as "Hard Candy Christmas," "A Lil' Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place" and "Twenty-four Hours of Lovin,'" among others.

Tickets are $15 to $20 for adults and $7 to $10 for students. They may be purchased via dlomusicaltheatre.com, at the Village Mall from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays or at the door starting one hour before the performance. For more information, call 217-431-1660 or visit boxoffice@dlomusicaltheatre.com.

Auditions set for 'Shotgun'

The Twin City Theatre Company will have auditions April 23-24 for the play "Shotgun," set four months after the collapse of the defective levees in New Orleans.

The auditions will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 23 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. People who want to audition are asked to prepare a monologue to read. They also will also read from the play.

The cast calls for a white male to play ages 16 to 18, a white male to play ages 35 to 50, an African-American woman and man who can each play ages 35 to 50 and an African-American male who can play a 50 or older man.

The play will be directed by Liana Alcantara. For more information, visit twincitysquared.com or email twincitysquared@gmail.com.

Performers sought for 'Hairspray'

The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company will have auditions for "Hairspray," its 12th annual Kathy Murphy Student Production, on Friday, Saturday and next Sunday at the CUTC offices, 117A E. University Ave., C.

This production is open to actors entering sixth grade to graduating high school. Those who audition will sing 32 measures of a song from a musical, but not from "Hairspray." They also must be prepared to cold read if interested in a named part. Sign up for auditions at CUTC.org. Those unable to make the audition dates may email manager@cutc.org or call 217-352-4085 to arrange another time.

"Hairspray" will be presented June 15-18 and 22-25 at the Harold and Jean Miner Theater at Parkland College and be directed by Laura Anne Welle, an alumna of previous CUTC shows. The musical director is Stephanie Davis, music teacher at the High School of St. Thomas

'Seussical' tryouts set

Urbana Park District Youth Summer Theatre will have auditions later this month for "Seussical The Musical" at the Phillips Recreation Center.

The chorus auditions will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 28 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 29. Children will be taught a number from the show and will sing and dance in groups of 10 to 15 for 30 minutes.

The solo auditions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 28 and from 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. April 29. Children are asked to prepare a song to sing. An accompanist will be provided for those who bring sheet music. Children will perform their number and dance in small groups for one hour.

The callbacks will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 30.

The rehearsals will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays starting May 21. The performances will be July 20-23. The rehearsal times might change, and the frequency will increase the week just before the production and might include Friday, Saturday and Sunday meetings and rehearsals.

Call 217-367-1544 or visit tinyurl.com/UPDYST to schedule an audition time for either the chorus or for a named role. If you are unable to make thee scheduled times, ask about making alternate arrangements. Sign-ups for technical work will be accepted any time during auditions. For more information, call Erica at 217-367-1544, extension 276.

The program fee of $100 covers the cost of production materials as well as a show T-shirt and poster for each cast member. No separate costuming fees will be required, though cast members might need to supply their own individual pieces from home. The program fee is due by the first rehearsal. No refunds will be given after May 31. Financial assistance is available; apply by May 16.

ARTS SCENE

Parkland College open house

The Parkland College Fine and Applied Arts Department will host its annual Art and Design Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the C wing art annex and the lower level of its D wing.

Prospective students may tour the campus, talk with art faculty and view the Art and Design Student Exhibition on display through May 6 in the Giertz Gallery at Parkland. The open house also will feature demonstrations in sculpture, metalsmithing/jewelry, drawing and graphic design.

Preregistration is suggested but not required for this free event at Parkland.edu/FAAopenhouse.

LITERARY SCENE

Local poets to read works

The Quintessential Poets will read from their work at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium of the Urbana Free Library.

The members of the group are Frank Modica, John Palen, Elaine Palencia and Pat Simpson, all published poets living in the Champaign-Urbana area. The reading, sponsored by the library in conjunction with National Poetry Month, is open and free to the public.

Author to read from latest book

Patricia Hruby Powell, an award-winning young-adult author and UI alumna, will read from her latest book, "Loving vs. Virginia," at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Authors Corner on the second floor of the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., C.

"Loving vs. Virginia" tells in spare verse of the 1955 landmark civil rights case out of Virginia. The plaintiffs, Richard and Mildred Loving, filed a lawsuit that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court that ended up legalizing marriage between races.

The reading and book discussion will be followed by a Q&A, a book signing and a meet and greet. This event is free and open to the public.

DANCE SCENE

UI students will perform

Dance at Illinois will present StudioDance II at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Studio Theatre at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

The annual concert highlights selected work choreographed and performed by undergraduate and graduate students. The program will feature a diversity of ableness, age, race, aesthetics and medium, showcasing everything from dance on camera, works in surrealistic landscapes, meditative solos, playful jokes and tap dance.

Tickets are $17 for adults; $16, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff and non-UI college students; $10, UI students and youths high school and younger.

They are available at the Krannert Center Box Office at 217-333-6280 or at krannertcenter.com.