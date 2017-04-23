Ask 'Mimi,' April 23, 2017

Did you know that bestselling author Terry McMillan will visit the Champaign Public Library?

Yes. Evelyn Shapiro, the libary's promotions manager, said the "tickets" for the free May 4 event "sold out" in 20 minutes this past Thursday. One hundred tickets were available; 15 people are on a waiting list.

Shapiro told me the library's Facebook event page on McMillan's visit reached 22,000, with 757 responding. "We've never seen a response like this before for an author visit," Shapiro said.

McMillan is perhaps best known for her books "Waiting to Exhale" and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

What do you think about the controversy over the "Emmett Till in his Casket" painting in the Whitney Biennial?

I don't quite know, but I like the painting by Dana Schutz, a white artist. Many other artists and others have protested, saying the painting by a white artist represents the exploitation of an extremely painful moment in African-American history.

UI journalism Professor Chris Benson weighed in, writing an op-ed piece published in The New York Times. He pointed out that one important voice is missing from the dialogue, that of Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

"Based on what I learned in working with Mrs. Till-Mobley during the last six months of her life, as we raced the clock to ensure that her story — and Emmett's — would live on, I believe she would have found purpose in it all," Benson wrote. "She would have challenged protesters and the Whitney to engage the public on the history of Emmett's image, Dana Schutz's painting and what it all means."

The week after Benson's piece was published, the Whitney Museum of American Art flew Benson to New York to participate in a "huge public event," he told me.

"Great start ... to be continued," he added.

Benson co-wrote with Till-Mobley her memoir "Death of Innocence: The Hate Crime That Changed America," published in 2003.

Is Grammy-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux performing in the area?

Yes, he will perform Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in two concerts, at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the UI-Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium.

The concerts will also include Dvork's Carnival Overture and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique.

Considered to be among the elite of today's classical guitarists, Vieaux performed at Krannert Center at the 2013 Ellnora: The Guitar Festival, and in 1998 in its Sunday Salon Series.

