Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Ebertfest finale

If you haven't experienced Ebertfest yet, head to the Virginia Theatre today for the closing movie, "De-Lovely," followed by an on-stage discussion with its director, Irwin Winkler, who has produced or directed 50 films in Hollywood. You've likely heard of most of them. "De-Lovely" is a fine bio-pic about the great songwriter Cole Porter, played by Kevin Kline. The last day of Ebertfest always features live music as well; today it will be delivered by singer Jimmy Demers and his pianist brother, Donnie at 11 a.m.

Something for trumpet lovers

If you dig trumpets or are interested in jazz but maybe think you don't like it, check out "Blowing Hot, Blowing Cool: Miles Davis, Clark Terry and the Jazz Trumpet Legacy" at the Art Theater Co-op from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Trumpet virtuoso Ronald Romm will play vintage trumpets, and clips from movies about famed trumpeters Clark Terry and Miles Davis will be shown. An after-party will follow at the Esquire with more trumpet music from Jeff Helgesen and Nathaniel Banks. Both events are free.

Amazon adventure

If you love tales of adventure — I do — check out "The Lost City of Z," the 2016 film playing at the Art Theater Co-op this week. Directed by James Gray, it tells of early 20th-century British explorer Percy Fawcett journeying into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization, and despite ridicule, returns to search for the lost city. The Atlantic's David Sims calls the film "beguiling and poetic" and wrote it will glue you to the screen and linger in the brain for weeks afterward.