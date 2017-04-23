Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Ebertfest finale
If you haven't experienced Ebertfest yet, head to the Virginia Theatre today for the closing movie, "De-Lovely," followed by an on-stage discussion with its director, Irwin Winkler, who has produced or directed 50 films in Hollywood. You've likely heard of most of them. "De-Lovely" is a fine bio-pic about the great songwriter Cole Porter, played by Kevin Kline. The last day of Ebertfest always features live music as well; today it will be delivered by singer Jimmy Demers and his pianist brother, Donnie at 11 a.m.
Something for trumpet lovers
If you dig trumpets or are interested in jazz but maybe think you don't like it, check out "Blowing Hot, Blowing Cool: Miles Davis, Clark Terry and the Jazz Trumpet Legacy" at the Art Theater Co-op from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Trumpet virtuoso Ronald Romm will play vintage trumpets, and clips from movies about famed trumpeters Clark Terry and Miles Davis will be shown. An after-party will follow at the Esquire with more trumpet music from Jeff Helgesen and Nathaniel Banks. Both events are free.
Amazon adventure
If you love tales of adventure — I do — check out "The Lost City of Z," the 2016 film playing at the Art Theater Co-op this week. Directed by James Gray, it tells of early 20th-century British explorer Percy Fawcett journeying into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization, and despite ridicule, returns to search for the lost city. The Atlantic's David Sims calls the film "beguiling and poetic" and wrote it will glue you to the screen and linger in the brain for weeks afterward.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.