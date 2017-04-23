Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Bottle-cap art

This past week, I bought a copy of the latest Raw Vision, an international magazine that focuses on "outsider" or untrained artists. The cover story tells of a Iowa farm couple, Clarence and Grace Woolsey, who hoarded bottle caps and in the '60s and '70s sculpted hundreds of objects using them. After they died, their body of work was sold at auction for less than $100; the pieces were soon picked up by antiques and art dealers. Last year, I saw some of the works in "Caparena" at the Intuit center in Chicago. Fascinating.

All good things must end

I'm a big fan of the HBO series "Girls," created by Lena Dunham, who also stars in it as Hannah Horvath. The series, which had six seasons, ended last Sunday with the final episode in which Hannah lives in the suburbs rather than Brooklyn, N.Y., tending to a new baby, with help from "Girls" friend Marni (Allison Williams). One of my friends who sometimes watched with me said she had never seen a TV series like it. It's scathingly honest and witty, even if the self-absorbed 20-something characters are maddening.

Ebertfest is like a reunion

The last five days, I've been "embedded" in the 19th Ebertfest at the Virginia, but I'm writing this on Thursday so have experienced just the first night: the reception and the festival opener "Hair." Ebertfest is always like reuniting with family, or literally, with old friends made both outside and inside the event. The guests always amaze me; one of the most interesting this year is Michael Butler, who was known as the "hippie millionaire" when he produced "Hair" first on Broadway in '68 and then on film. What an event!