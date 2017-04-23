Playing Critic: 'Sexy Brutale' is charming but not challenging

Photo by: Tequila Works The protagonist, Lofcadio Boone, watches the action on the casino floor from inside a security room in 'The Sexy Brutale.' Image

It's a Saturday, and the guests at The Sexy Brutale casino-mansion's masked ball are just dying for a good time.

The mansion's staff are more than happy to arrange that — the dying, that is.

In "The Sexy Brutale," you are a guest trapped not only within the mysterious mansion but also in a "Groundhog Day"-type scenario. And it seems the only way to break free of the never-ending murderous shenanigans is to heed the urgings of an inexplicable, literally bloody dame and work to prevent the butchery.

At its heart, "The Sexy Brutale" is a simple puzzle-adventure game, with uncomplicated mechanics and deft storytelling.

In the role of a guest named Lofcadio Boone, it's the player's job to roam the mansion and, through observation, deduction and indirect action, keep the other guests from being bumped off. To do that, you'll have to peek through keyholes and eavesdrop on conversations, check the surroundings for objects to manipulate and figure out what little thing you can do to stymie each killer's ability to complete their task.

If you fail to save someone's day, you can simply rewind time with the handy-dandy supernatural pocketwatch you for some reason possess and try again. You'll simply wake on the floor at noon that Saturday next to the last antique clock you used as a sort of "save game" point.

In addition to your time-rewinding watch, you'll gain a new power every time you thwart a new person's death, linked to the mask they'll suddenly feel compelled to discard.

Of course, not all of the supernatural elements are on your side.

For one thing, for reasons that aren't immediately clear, you can't be in the same place as another guest or a staff member. If you walk into a room where someone else is puttering about — or they stroll into your environs and you haven't hidden — things get dark and glowering in a hurry as their mask, floating in a blood-red fog, pursues you. If you exit the room before it gets you, you're safe. If not, well, you do have a magic pocketwatch.

For another, guests don't seem to stay saved. Sure, you helped them cheat death once, but now you've moved on to saving the next person on your list and are roaming a different part of the mansion and, well, they're back to dying in that old endless loop again.

Curiouser and curiouser.

It's not a bug. It's a story.

The mystery of The Sexy Brutale is an intriguing one to solve from a narrative standpoint. Who are these guests? Why do they all know Lofcadio Boone? Why is the staff offing everyone in creative ways?

The situation starts off puzzling and only becomes more so until you reach a certain point and everything makes sense — and the revelations are such that you won't feel cheated.

But getting there? Honestly, a player looking for a genuine challenge won't really find one.

Thwarting the murders is easily accomplished, with no excessive brainpower or intricate action required. You won't even struggle to figure out what parts of the world you can interact with. All such things are highlighted with easily understood iconography.

Frankly speaking, the only real challenge is if you're a completionist. The components of a deck of playing cards are scattered throughout The Sexy Brutale. If you collect them all, perhaps some of the mysteries will be solved. Perhaps.

"The Sexy Brutale" manages to be a charming game, but all credit goes to the strong writing, beautifully rendered visuals and nicely designed interfaces. It's child's play to beat it — and unsatisfying from the viewpoint of someone who wants to struggle at least a little — yet the themes are definitely too dark for most children.

Ultimately, memorable story, forgettable gameplay.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.