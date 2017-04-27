38th time's a charm for Garth Brooks superfan

Photo by: Provided Bubba Strauss and wife Cathy Cahill hold a sign stating how many Garth Brooks concerts he's been to since 2014 during Brooks' Jan. 29 show in Cincinnati.

Bubba Strauss has never met Garth Brooks, though that doesn't stop the Cleveland man from proclaiming "I feel like I almost have a bromance with him."

Brooks, the country-music megastar, has millions of fans worldwide, many of whom claim to be his No. 1 fan.

Count Strauss among the many No. 1 fans out there.

The 50-year-old will be in attendance for Brooks' April 30 show at State Farm Center. It'll be his first visit to Champaign, but far from the first time he has seen Brooks perform live.

Brooks' fourth show in Champaign will mark the 22nd time Strauss has seen Brooks live since the performer went back on tour in September 2014. And before Brooks took a 14-year break from touring, Strauss had been to 16 concerts from 1990 to 2000.

"And it never gets old, not for me," Strauss said.

Why such an affinity for Brooks from Strauss?

The bottom line, he says, is that everything Brooks does during the concert experience is geared toward making it as enjoyable as possible for the fans. From scaling up to the nosebleed sections and bringing fans down to the first few rows, to pointing out those with eye-grabbing signs, Brooks makes most in attendance feel special, according to Strauss.

"It's just a different feeling than any other concert I've been to," Strauss said. "You go to a lot of concerts, and they just sit on a chair and play or just sing their songs, and you're thinking, 'I could go home and just listen to this on a CD.' But Garth is into the crowd; he plays to the crowd."

Friends have often questioned Strauss' sanity and ask why he continues to travel across the country to see the same guy perform over and over again.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, it's the same show, but it's different because every city brings a different euphoria to it,' " he said. "A lot of times, the sets and the songs are the same, and I can tell you what he's going to play, but it's the way it comes across, and the crowd is phenomenal. It's different than anything I've ever seen, and I'm attracted to that, and that's why he's my favorite artist."

It took some convincing, but Strauss' wife, Cathy Chaill, is on board, too. She's not a country music lover, but she has grown to appreciate the Brooks shows.

Still, a line was drawn when Brooks was in Cincinnati on back-to-back weekends in January. She didn't want to go two weekends in a row and suggested that Strauss donate his extra ticket to Wounded Warriors, which is something he had done previously.

So when Brooks performed in Cincinnati, Strauss treated two veterans and their families. He did the same in Albany, N.Y., though he couldn't get one lined up for Philadelphia.

Supporting veterans is a cause that's important to Strauss, who works for the U.S. Postal Service, which employs a good number of veterans.

"It just enlightened me so much about how they feel, and the bottom line is they don't feel like they're appreciated as much as they should be," he said. "It's like Nov. 11 is the only day that people say, 'Thank you.' I didn't know that at all, and I got to know them a little bit better."

So when he comes to Champaign later this month, Strauss will be treating Jeff Crowe, a local Army veteran to the April 30 show at State Farm Center.

"I just enjoy getting to know them and spending time with them," Strauss said. "I love sitting down to talk with them and have them share their experiences with me. It's something we're going to continue doing from now on."

The trip to Champaign provides an opportunity to potentially meet up with a long-lost friend.

Strauss was a collegiate wrestler at Iowa in the late 1980s, and among his teammates was Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan. Strauss and Heffernan also went to the same high school, St. Edward, just outside Cleveland.

"I was a senior in high school when he was a freshman. Really talented guy, had a good pedigree in wrestling," Heffernan said of Strauss. "I had no idea he was such a big fan. I saw him on the news and started looking up some stuff about him out of curiosity. If there's an opportunity when he's in town, we'll catch up."

Heffernan isn't the Brooks superfan that Strauss is.

"I suppose Garth is OK," he said, but there's a good chance he'll be in attendance for one of the Champaign shows.

"My wife was just bugging me about going again last night," he said.

Strauss is three years younger than Heffernan, so their paths didn't cross but for a couple of years in their younger days. They haven't seen one another in close to 30 years, but Strauss has followed his former teammate's career.

"He's one of the hardest-working wrestlers I've ever been around. He was just focused and trained hard," Strauss said. "He was down to earth, just a great guy. Look what he's done for the program at Illinois. He's doing something right."

No offense to Heffernan, but if Strauss had to choose between meeting him and Brooks, it's a no-brainer. Despite attending dozens of shows through the years and typically being seated within the first 10 rows, Strauss has never met his favorite artist.

"It's on my bucket list. I don't think it would happen, but I would absolutely love it," said Strauss, who estimates he has spent in the neighborhood of $7,000 attending all these Brooks concerts.

"My dream has always been to shake his hand, say 'thank you' for what he does for the fans."