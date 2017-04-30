Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Learning more about Porter

I'm still recovering from Ebertfest 19, which ended last week with "De-Lovely," the bio-pic about Cole Porter, directed by Irwin Winkler and co-produced by him and his son, Charles, who both were at the Virginia Theatre to talk about the movie afterward. I had seen it when it was released in 2004; its intelligent screenplay was written by Jay Cocks. It inspired me to head to the library to check out a biography of Porter, which I began reading this week. I absolutely love his music but don't know now whether I would have loved him.

Good crowd for jazz-related films

The C-U celebration of International Jazz Day, which is today, drew a good-sized audience to the Art Theater on Monday. The organizers showed clips from "Keep On Keepin' On," about jazz great Clark Terry and "Miles Ahead," starring Don Cheadle as trumpeter Miles Davis. Terry and Davis were born in St. Louis and East St. Louis, respectively, and Davis, as well as other trumpeters, looked up to Terry, though the two could not have been more different. I once met the gregarious Terry, who often played in C-U & Danville early in his career.

Strout worth checking out

After reading in the latest New Yorker about author Elizabeth Strout, I checked out her Pulitzer-Prize winning novel, "Olive Kitteridge," the basis for an excellent HBO series starring Frances McDormand, and Strout's novel "My Name is Lucy Barton." I finished "Barton" in one evening. I love Strout's spare, crystal-clear and poetic prose. The novel revolves around a five-day hospital visit paid by Lucy Barton's mother to Lucy, who had been raised in poverty in a small Illinois town, and their fraught yet tender relationship. Excellent.