Richard J. Leskosky: Bean counters and the big screen

April is the cruelest month, according to poet T.S. Eliot, and he wasn't even thinking about income taxes when he wrote that.

Taxes, though, are often on the minds of Hollywood studio heads — or rather how to minimize their tax obligations. States eager to have film companies shoot all or part of a film shot within their borders offer tempting tax breaks to lure them away from the Hollywood environs. That goes a ways toward explaining why Marvel has been shooting all its recent superhero blockbusters in Georgia, for instance.

But despite all the creative accounting that goes on in studios whereby, say, a film can make hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office yet have little or no net for participants with contracts promising a percentage of the net, accounting and taxes do not often turn up as main topics in films. Generally, accountants in movies show up as epitomes of dullness. And if they're not completely bland, they're white collar criminals or else on the run from crooked employers who want to prevent them from spilling information about their criminal empires.

Charles Grodin's character in "Midnight Run" (1988) blends both images. He embezzled millions from his drug dealer boss and has incriminating evidence on him. And so the bounty hunter (Robert De Niro) who captures him for jumping bail has to dodge both gangsters who want their money and his silence and the FBI agents who want his testimony.

"Midnight Run" was an action film/comedy that combined buddy film with road movie. The most action-packed accounting film, though, had to be last year's "The Accountant," where Ben Affleck played a forensic accountant who worked for various criminal organizations straightening out their books when their ill-gotten gains are siphoned off by underlings. His character combines a high-functioning position on the autism scale with a Jason Bourne skill set.

The only films I'm aware of, though, that cast a tax collector in a heroic role (specifically for collecting taxes) are two from Japan directed by Juzo Itami and starring his wife, Nobuko Miyamoto: "A Taxing Woman" (1987) and "A Taxing Woman's Return" (1988).

Income taxes in Japan at the time of those films' production could run as high as 80 percent, so hiding income and evading taxes became, in a sense, another form of big business. To deal with the aggressive tax evasion schemes, the National Tax Agency of Japan fields an equally energetic tax inspection division. The division audits individuals and companies and recovers unpaid taxes, of course, but also conducts deeper investigations involving undercover operations to locate hidden assets and massive raids involving hundreds of accountant/agents at a time.

In "A Taxing Woman," auditor Ryoko Itakura (Miyamoto) becomes suspicious of Hideki Gondo (Tsutomo Yamazaki), owner of several "love hotels" but is never able to prove anything. Once she is promoted to tax inspector (the only woman in that office), she again crosses paths with Gondo but with greater success. A sleazy character in many ways, Gondo nonetheless possesses a certain charisma, and a mutual, grudging respect develops between the two antagonists; she even helps him deal with his rebellious teen son.

In "A Taxing Woman Returns," Itakura tackles a Tokyo real estate developer who sequesters his money behind a religion he founded with his wife. The developer claims that dispossessing lower class apartment dwellers to build a skyscraper is necessary if Tokyo is to become a world business center and if Japan is to remain a world power. But even that is merely hypocrisy covering a lust for personal aggrandizement and even sleazier passions.

Both films have significant comic components, but, like all of Itami's films, are also seriously satirical of Japanese society. The sequel is also significantly darker, involving yakuza thugs, murder and a less than successful campaign against the tax agency's target. The pun in the sequel's title, by the way, exists only in the English version (the original Japanese title translates to "A Taxing Woman 2") and suggests that it's more of a comedy than it actually is.

Both films had some box office success in the United States, but if you try to find them on DVD, you'll be out of luck. In fact, if you try to find any Itami films on DVD, aside from his 1985 hit "Tampopo," you will discover an odd absence — especially considering that at the time he was regarded one of Japan's top directors, winning awards around the world, and his first five films saw release in this country. You can only find old VHS copies and rare unsubtitled Japanese special limited editions — all ridiculously expensive.

The reason for this strange dearth may very well track back to "A Taxing Woman's Return" and Itami's next film, "Minbo" (1992), another international success.

Itami is best known in the U.S. for "Tampopo," an episodic comedy about restaurants and Japanese approaches to food, which starred Miyamoto and Yamazaki in more congenial roles as a restaurant owner and an itinerant trucker/noodle connoisseur and which featured a movie buff/foodie yakuza in separate episodes. For several years, "Tampopo" was a staple of introductory Cinema Studies classes at the University of Illinois.

"Minbo" satirizes the yakuza this time with a lawyer (Miyamoto), who has regularly dealt with the yakuza, helping a hotel's accountant combat yakuza extortion attempts. The yakuza here are even more thuggish than in "A Taxing Woman's Return."

The real-life yakuza took offense. Six days after the Japanese release of "Minbo," five of them from the Goto-Gumi clan attacked Itami in the street and slashed his face, putting him in the hospital for an extended stay. That resulted in Itami's next film, a satire on the Japanese health care system, and in a government crackdown on the yakuza.

In 1997, Itami's "Woman in Witness Protection" again targeted and exposed yakuza operations. That same year, a Japanese newspaper reported that Itami was having an extramarital affair. On December 20, 1997, he plummeted from the roof of the building where he had his office leaving a supposed suicide note denying the affair. In 2008, a member of the Goto-Gumi clan told an American reporter that they had forced Itami off the roof. (Apparently, yakuza often disguise their murders as suicides.)

So, one has to wonder whether the absence of Itami titles on DVD might not be traceable at least in part to yakuza interference and attempts to suppress his films which called them to accounts.

