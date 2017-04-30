Tricia Stiller/review: 'The Christians' is a philosophical journey worth taking

By TRICIA STILLER

The drive back to Bloomington seemed shorter than usual. I credit the phenomenal production of "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath, which opened last night at the Station Theatre, with that, for it sparked conversation that lasted not only the length of the car ride but hours past my bedtime, and it resumed at breakfast over coffee.

Hnath's thought-provoking play gives voice to beliefs that, perhaps, over time can change and cause a division of hearts, minds and spirits. In this case, he supposes a mega church with humble beginnings and a charismatic pastor who articulates an unexpected crisis of faith.

As Pastor Paul, played by the always captivating Mathew Green, confesses a rather startling awakening in his sermon, members of his staff and his congregation feel betrayed. They don't understand how he can suddenly reinterpret what for them has been the foundation of their spiritual lives.

Hnath's exquisite writing presents both viewpoints beautifully, and, under the thoughtful direction of Jaclyn Loewenstein, the talented ensemble delivers with a palpable passion.

Jaclyn Zimmerman's set design is perfection, complete with choir loft, video screen and illuminated cross finished off with plush purple carpet. The audience experience is authentic. (I noticed several heads actually bow when instructed to do so by the pastor.)

Deborah Banks leads a gospel choir comprising many familiar faces to Station Theatre audiences. Matching Pastor Paul with his impassioned confusion is Associate Pastor Joshua, wonderfully portrayed by Kvn Tajzea, who finds himself unable to follow his mentor's lead. Lincoln Machula is the church's board member, Elder Jay, who tries in vain to mediate in order to save the church.

This production, presented without intermission, is a philosophical journey well worth taking.

Tricia Stiller serves as director for the McLean County Diversity Project's Theatre Program, the Miller Park Summer Theatre Program and the Penguin Project McLean County. She can be contacted at triciastiller@msn.com.