Art Theater participating in anti-Islamophobia film series

CHAMPAIGN — Starting today, the Art Theater Co-op will participate in an international film series called the Seventh Art Stand, which opposes Islamophobia and President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

More than 50 cinema houses, art museums, and libraries are participating, with programming selected by each. The Art will show at 7 p.m. over three Tuesdays this month the following films, all directed by women, about Muslims in the Middle East:

— Today, "Cairo in One Breath," from Egypt. The award-winning U.S.-Egypt co-production looks at the religious politics surrounding the adhan, or Muslim call to prayer. The movie illustrates everyday Muslim life in ways most people are not used to seeing. It has won best of festival awards at multiple festivals in the last six months.

— May 9, "Sonita," from Iran, won the 2015 Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize. The documentary is about Sonita Alizadeh, an 18 year-old aspiring rapper from Afghanistan and refugee in Iran. While filming, Iranian director Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami went from being a fan to advocate of Sonita.

— May 15, double feature by Yemeni-Scottish director Sara Ishaq, "The Mulberry House" and "Karama Has No Walls."

The Oscar-nominated short "Karama..." and the longer "The Mulberry House" explore Yemen during Arab Spring. "Karama..." focuses on the participants of the "Friday of Dignity" uprising; "The Mulberry House" is a portrait of Ishaq's family, particularly her father, after she returns to Yemen for the first time in 10 years, on the eve of the revolution.

"At the Art, we see cinema as a tool of freedom, which touches the soul while stimulating our ability to think critically and extend empathy," said Art Theater director Austin McCann. "This series is an intervention into this political moment of intensifying violence and hatred. Through this and many other initiatives, we stand united and resolved in the prevailing notion that despite our government's efforts to ban people, their ideas, art and humanity will always be welcome in our spaces."

Tickets and information are available at arttheater.coop/the-seventh-art-stand/