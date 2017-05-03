Eighth annual Feminist Film Festival set Thursday at Art

CHAMPAIGN — The eighth annual Feminist Film Festival presented by the University of Illinois Women's Resources Center at 7 p.m. Thursday will feature student-made short films.

The length of each film is from 5 to 15 minutes, and they will be screened one night only at the Art Theater Co-op, 126 W. Church St., C. The screenings will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers, and the awards ceremony. The festival is free and open to the public.

The Feminist Film Festival is a grass-roots event that uses art and alternative media to focus on social issues. The goal is to showcase independent films spanning documentary, narrative and experimental genres.

The festival also strives to be an inclusive public space for underrepresented artists and filmmakers, particularly women and people of color, to raise consciousness on issues such as gender, race, class and sexuality.

The festival is hosted by the Women's Resources Center other campus units and departments, among them the Illini Union Board, the Office of Minority Student Affairs, The Counseling Center, the School of Art + Design, the Department of Gender and Women's Studies and the departments of history, English and African-American studies.