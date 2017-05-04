Club listings, May 4-11, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Matthew Michael and Christina Marie, who are on a small tour, performed at Caffee Paradiso in Urbana last week. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, May 4

CANOPY CLUB: Jarrel Young's "One Night" Single Release Party Hosted by DJ Mondo, 9:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Ken Francis, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (stand-up comedy show; all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: Tyler Shields, 8 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 5

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Brat Pack, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Andy Baylor & Gloria Roubal, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Porch Fire, 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Brushville, 8 p.m.

HUBER'S: Susan Williams Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Piano Bar, 5 p.m.; Derick Cordoba Group, 8 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Champaign Freight (acoustic classic rock and country/celebrate Cinco de Mayo), 9:30 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Visions and Vibrations DJ, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Dalton Halls Band (new soul/celebrate Cinco de Mayo), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy Weekly Stand Up Comedy Showcase (performers from Chicago, St Louis, Indianapolis, New York and elsewhere, on stage with a different show every week), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 6

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Annual derby party with live music by Candy Foster & Shades of Blue (party starts at 3 p.m. and ends an hour after the race; music before and after), 3 to 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Jimmy Eat World with Beach Slang, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: New Twang City, 6:30 p.m.; DJ Silkee's Birthday Party, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Heel Dragger, 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Jury's Out, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: CU Folk and Roots presents Del Ray (blues), 6:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: The Junkyard Dogz, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Crazy Johnny, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Unfamiliar Vibez (soul, R&B), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SHOVELHEAD SALOON, Danville: Trouble IS (modern rock and classic metal). 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

VFW POST 630, Urbana: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, May 7

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tom Grassman and Friends, El Guapo, Jordan and Jill, Aaron Burnett of Killer Bee Honey, plus three acts that feature current and former kids from The First Gig Rock and Roll Camp for Kids performing the songs of Led Zeppelin (Zeppelin Night — all-ages fundraiser for First Gig Rock N' Roll Camp for Kids; 50/50 and raffle prizes), 5 to 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Backyard BBQ Band (blues, traditional country, Western swing), 7 p.m.

MONDAY, May 8

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: BOOM-JAM open stage (guitar, bass, drums and PA provided; bring the band or play with the house band), 9 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bob Watson and Matt Stewart, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Poets at The Post, 7 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open-mic night; all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 9

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Almost A Trio, 5 p.m.; Rainbow Flag, 8 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 10

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank N Sass, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: Larry Gray trio, 6 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Royal Hounds/Ali Brann Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Global Wednesdays, featuring food and music from around the world out on the deck, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 11

CLARK BAR: Katie Flynn, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (stand-up comedy show; all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: LaMonte Parsons Group, 7 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.