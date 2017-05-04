John Frayne: A lively end to Philharmonia, C-U Symphony seasons

This has been a busy time in the Foellinger Great Hall. On April 27, the University of Illinois Philharmonia, conducted by Louis Bergonzi, concluded its season, and on Saturday, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, led by Stephen Alltop, offered its season finale in a program called "Latin Sensations."

The Philharmonia concert was an intriguing combination of obscure, contemporary and famous music. As an opener, Michael Cameron, longtime professor of the bass at the UI School of Music, was soloist in the Concerto in A Major for Double Bass. This work was attributed to Domenico Dragonetti (1763-1846), a famous bass player who spent much of his life in London, but it was actually composed by Eduardo Nanny (1872-1942), a famous teacher at the Paris Conservatory. This agreeable concerto offered ample chance for Cameron to display his formidable virtuosity.

The second work on the program was by UI Composition Professor Stephen Andrew Taylor, called "In the Balance," dating from 2000, but revised in 2008. This work, associated with Earth Day, expresses the fear that human activities may lead to the extinction of all life on earth. The music, setting a happy and contented mood, leads to a shattering climax, followed by the slow disappearance of the first part. Taylor writes very imaginatively for solo instruments, especially woodwinds, and there was much fine playing before the work reached its affecting end.

The major work was Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade," which I had heard just last week from the Sinfonia da Camera. Here, the young Philharmonia players, including both music majors and students from 20 other majors, immersed themselves with gusto in a wonderland of remarkable orchestral effects. The overall level of the playing attests to the students' efforts and Bergonzi's dedicated training. One unusual aspect of this performance was that the solo violin part, representing Scheherazade, was performed by four violinists — Faith Tan, Tim You, Cyril Wang and Jordan Witzel. Among the many fine solo players, I was particularly impressed by Mora Novey, flute, and Carlos Garcia, bassoon.

All in all, this was an appropriately celebratory end to the music season.

On Saturday night, Alltop and the C-U Symphony promised "Latin Sensations," and indeed there was much infectious south-of-the-border rhythm and many a shattering climax, leavened with Latin-American percussion. Jose Pablo Moncayo's "Huapango" opened the evening with a brass-heavy kaleidoscope of clashing rhythms and high-spirited dance turns.

But not everything was decibel overloaded. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Guitar Concerto No. 1 creates a web of warm feelings with reduced forces. Guitarist Colin Davin, wisely using amplification, mixed brilliant playing with insightful molding of the work's lovely melodies. I heard this work many years ago, and I had forgotten how beautiful the slow movement can be.

For the next work, Arturo Mrquez's "Danzn No. 2," the full symphony was joined by members of the East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra, whose music director is Kevin Kelly, formerly conductor of the now-disbanded Prairie Ensemble. This Danzn piece I would describe as a "lease-breaker," and with the stage jammed with two orchestras, the climaxes were roof-raising.

At its conclusion, bows were called for from Youth Orchestra members Alexandra Trauth, piccolo, and Ben Keating, piano. This unified performance attests to the special skills shown by Alltop in involving community participation in the C-U Symphony concerts.

After intermission, Alltop led the orchestra in Darius Milhaud's rollicking "Le Boeuf sur le toit." Alltop told the audience that Milhaud repeats the opening pop tune 13 times. I think eight would have sufficed.

As the concert neared its end, the strings of the orchestra gave a touching and tonally lovely performance of Joaqun Turina's "The Bullfighter's Prayer." As a final Latin blast, six percussionists and timpanist William Moersch lined the back of the stage for the riotous "Cuban Overture" of George Gershwin.

The orchestra, with Alltop still in high fettle, brought the season to a highly successful, exclamatory finish, with special bows for the clarinet, trumpet and trombone soloists.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.