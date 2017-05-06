Monticello theater group presenting 'Dial M for Murder' next week

MONTICELLO — The Monticello Theatre Association will present the thriller "Dial 'M' for Murder" at 7:30 p.m. May 13, 19 and 20 and at 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21 at the Phoenix Theatre, 1406 N. Market St., Monticello.

In the play by Frederick Knott — the basis for the famous movie of the same title directed by Alfred Hitchcock — retired tennis star Tony Wendice plans the murder of his wife, Margot, who had an affair with Max Halliday, a mystery writer. Tony's plans seem to work out well for him until Inspector Hubbard gets involved.

The Monticello Theatre Association changed the setting of the play from London to New York City. The cast: Chelsea Mueller, Jeremy Boehme, Les Schulte, Chris Harris, Craig Alexander, Cochran Keating and Vontay Marshall.

"We have several experienced actors in the cast and a few new faces," said director Leonard Rumery, who is working with producers Kaitlin White and Dustin Yocum on the production.

Tickets are $12.50 and may be reserved via monticellotheatre.org/tickets or by calling Lana Ross at 217-762-2679. Rumery said the play is probably not appropriate for children younger than 12.