Ask 'Mimi,' May 7, 2017

How many Tony nominations has Daniel Sullivan received?

The University of Illinois Swanlund professor of theatre has received eight, with the latest coming this past week for directing "The Little Foxes" by Lillian Hellman, starring Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon.

Of his first seven Tony nods, Sullivan won in 2001 for his direction of David Auburn's "Proof," which received the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony for Auburn, whose "Long Lost" was the inaugural production of Illinois Theatre's Sullivan Project in 2014.

Illinois Theatre head Jeffrey Eric Jenkins said Sullivan, who teaches acting to UI undergraduate and grad students, has shepherded more plays to Pulitzer Prizes — four — than anyone except Elia Kazan, who directed five Pulitzer honorees.

Sullivan was inducted to the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2012. "The Little Foxes" marks his 32nd Broadway show as director.

Did an UI undergraduate trombone student recently win a national award?

Yes, Connor Frederick placed first in the American Trombone Workshop National Jazz Solo Competition in Division I for soloists up to 22 years old. He's also one of three finalists for the International Trombone Association Carl Fontana Jazz Soloist Award. That playoff will be June 30 in California. He studies with Professor Jim Pugh.

He's not the only UI music student receiving recognition lately. Trumpeter Justin Copeland, who studies with Professor Tito Carrillo, placed first in the Jazz Solo Division of the 2017 National Trumpet Competition in Denver. I interviewed him in November for a StudioVisit.

And, the KORO String Quartet, the UI's graduate string quartet, won first prize in the New York Artists International Competition. The quartet — Alex Malaimare and Chukyung Park, violin; YooBin Lee, viola; and Haeju Song, cello — will perform at 8 p.m. July 6 at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Does actor Tom Hanks' brother work at the UI?

Yes, and he made the news last week when Tom, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," introduced himself as a "man whose brother is a tenured professor in entomology at the University of Illinois."

The actor went on to tell of how he encountered University of California-Riverside entomology students at Joshua Tree National Park and introduced himself to the students, mentioning that his brother was an entomology professor.

"And they said, 'Yeah, and your brother is Dr. Larry Hanks.' So I was like the famous guy's brother, you know," Tom told Colbert.

Professor Hanks, who taught at UC-Riverside, has been at the UI for more than 20 years. Tom has visited him here and famously made a trip to The Custard Cup in Champaign, and even tweeted later about the frozen treats.

