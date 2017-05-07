In case you didn't know, Brett Young's coming to town

URBANA — Tickets are on sale now for up-and-coming country music star Brett Young's performance on Sept. 16 at Andrae's Summer Bash.

The ninth annual Andrae's Summer Bash is Andrae's Harley Davidson's fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The party takes place in the motorcycle shop parking lot at 2010 N. Lincoln Ave., U. In addition to music, the event features food and drinks. A Harley Sportster also will be given away.

The concert is standing-room only. General admission tickets are $20 in advance. Pit tickets are $40; only 325 are available. VIP front-of-the-stage tickets are $100 and like the pit tickets offer access to their own beer trailers and porta-potties. Only 60 VIP tickets are available.

To buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/summer-bash-for-mda-featuring-brett-young-tickets-33320635919.

Parking will be at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, with free shuttle service, beginning at 6 p.m., to and from Andrae's before and after the concert. There is on-site parking for motorcycles only. Concert-goers are not allowed to take their own seats or coolers to the concert area.

California native and singer-songwriter Brett Young's musical style has been dubbed "Caliville" for its West Coast meets Southern sound — a tattoo on his left bicep reads "Caliville."

"There is a lot of California in my sound, and a ton of it is the laid-back nature of Southern Californians and the beach," he told Rolling Stone Country. "But it's a melting pot for music," adding that he was raised on oldies, Motown and R&B before he began listening to country music.

Young released his self-titled, debut album on BMLG Records in February. It was recorded in Nashville with producer Dann Huff, who has worked with Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Steven Tyler, among others.

Eleven of the 12 tracks on the album were co-written by Young, including his debut No. 1 single "Sleep Without You." The accompanying video has garnered more than 10.8 million views since its release.

Young was part of Brad Paisley's Country Nation College Tour and earlier this year joined Justin Moore and Lee Brice for their American Made Tour. Rolling Stone Country believes Young is "destined for mass appeal."