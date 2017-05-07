Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Get ready to pedal

If it stops raining ... The Flower Moon will rise Thursday evening for Imbibe Urbana's Lunar Cycle Ride from the east side of Lincoln Square to Riggs Brewery on High Cross Road. The 10-mile round trip will be "on easy streets and side paths," with music and fun lights on bicycles welcome. The free ride is billed as slow (10 to 12 mph) and is open to bicyclists of all ages riding bicycles of all kinds. The ride will start at 6 p.m. sharp and return to the Lincoln Square lot by 8 p.m. The event will be canceled in case of (more) rain.

Another reason to bike

Another event for bicyclists: The Urbana Park District will host a Community Full Moon Night Ride from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowbrook Park. There will be live music by Jones and Jamie Lou + Jim, a bluegrass and Americana roots act; a Kidical Mass bicycle ride for kids at 6:15 p.m.; a drawing for youth bicycle giveaways from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.; and the departure for the night ride to the Sidney Dairy Barn at 7:40 p.m. Wear helmets and make sure your bicycle has lights. The free event celebrates National Bike Month.

Tom Petty coming to town

Wow! Garth Brooks and now Tom Petty at the State Farm Center. Petty and The Heartbreakers, with guest Joe Walsh of the Eagles, perform there at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Petty, as State Farm notes, is one of the few rock musicians who has sustained a decades-long career despite the massive changes in popular music. Petty delivered hits in each of five decades, selling tens of millions of records. Petty and The Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, during their first year of eligibility. Tickets: $50 to $105.