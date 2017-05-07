Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Entertaining movie

I cried out loud and nearly jumped out of my seat at one point while watching the movie "The Lost City of Z" at the Art Theater last weekend. Unfolding at a languorous pace over 2 hours, 20 minutes, the flick tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett's obsession with journeying repeatedly into the Amazon in early 20th century to discover evidence of an advanced civilization. Charlie Hunnam does a nice job as Fawcett, but the emotional center seems to be his supportive wife, portrayed by Sienna Miller. Epic.

Back at the Art

I was back at the Art on Tuesday evening to see "Cairo in One Breath," Anna Kipervaser's documentary about the 1,400-year-old tradition of adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, and the muezzins who recite it. The doc centers on the Egyptian government's 2010 move to replace the voices of thousands of muezzins in Cairo by a single-voice broadcast from a radio station to wireless receivers in the mosques. The Mubarak regime claimed it as an effort to reduce noise pollution. It had social, political & economic ramifications.

Symphony's season finale

The C-U Symphony's season finale, "Latin Sensations!", featured music by composers from six countries. It opened with Mexican composer Jose Pablo Moncayo's "Huapango," created the same year he met U.S. composer Aaron Copland. It sounded Copland-esque to me. I thought Spanish composer Joaquin Turina's "The Bullfighter's Prayer" was quite lovely and upbeat rather than melancholy. The orchestra closed with American George Gershwin's "Cuba Overture," a lively, percussive piece inspired by Gershwin's 1932 trip to Havana.