Playing Critic: 'Puyo Puyo Tetris' offers a ton of action

Photo by: Sega A ‘Tetris’ player, left, struggles to tame his puzzle board while competing with a ‘Puyo’ player in ‘Puyo Puyo Tetris.’

"Puyo Puyo Tetris" is a rare thing — a competitive puzzle game where my wife is not only willing to take me on in some head-to-head gameplay, but actually eager to play.

"Best two out of three?" she asks before we get going. "Best three out of five?" follows a few minutes later. "Best ...?"

It might help that she's usually the one winning.

What is "Puyo Puyo Tetris," you probably wonder. The "Tetris" likely sounds familiar, but "Puyo Puyo"? Maybe not.

Simply stated, it's two similar games served up in a variety of flavors, from the simple to the mind-bending.

Let's break it down to the bare essentials and build from there:

— "Tetris" is a classic block-stacking game, where you try to form complete horizontal lines out of uniquely-shaped blocks falling from the top of the puzzle screen. The more lines you complete in one go — four is the max — the better you score. If the blocks reach the top, it's game over.

— In "Puyo," colorful little jelly critters fall from the top of the screen, usually in sets of two. Your goal is to create groupings of four or more of the same color. And if you can orchestrate chain reactions of connections, your score will climb. If the jellies climb to the top of the puzzle, yep, game over.

Incorporating competitive multiplayer into both is actually fairly simple. The developers simply added sabotage. Whenever someone playing "Tetris" completes two or more lines, an appropriate level of sabotage is dispatched against their opponents. Same for a "Puyo" player who connects five or more jellies or sets off a chain reaction.

As to what form the sabotage takes, that depends on what game the opponents are playing. You see, "Puyo Puyo Tetris" allows up to four real and AI players to compete at a time, and each of those players can choose which of the two games they want to play. So "Tetris" players can take on "Puyo" players and vice versa.

Sabotage against a "Tetris" player results in not-quite-complete lines of blocks rising from the bottom of the puzzle, shoving all the already placed blocks up. If the saboteur completed only two lines at once, it's just a single line of blocks rising up. But if they finished a "tetris" — four lines at once — four lines suddenly materialize, and it can be quite disconcerting if you're the victim.

Victimized "Puyo" players will find colorless "garbage" jellies raining down, making it harder to form groupings. To make them disappear, you've got to group jellies adjacent to the garbage.

Of course, you can weaken or counteract sabotages by completing lines or groupings too.

Personally, in a game of "Tetris" versus "Puyo," I feel the "Tetris" player has the advantage. It's just easier to complete multiple lines than it is to set up chain reactions. But I'm admittedly a poor player.

Think you've got a handle on this so far?

Well, it can get a bit more complicated, thanks to some optional game modes.

In "Fusion," sometimes it's jellies that fall, sometimes it's blocks, and sometimes it's pieces that morph between the two. You're still trying to create groups and lines, but it's more difficult when disparate pieces intermingle. Plus, blocks "pop" the jellies they land on, though some jellies are reborn immediately on top of that position. Done properly, such smooshes can create high-scoring chain reactions, but it's an advanced technique.

In "Swap," you play both "Puyo" and "Tetris," swapping between the two games at set intervals. With the swaps, it's hard to get into a groove, and it's easy to mess up piece placement when the game switches mid-move.

"Party" mode adds sabotage items and power-ups into the game, triggered in the usual fashion. For instance, the "spotlight" item makes it so your opponents can only get the barest glimpse of their board as a spotlight swings back and forth.

"Big Bang" is probably the weakest game mode, but an interesting challenge for those with a need for speed. Basically, you're just trying to clear preset game patterns as fast as you can. You've always got the right pieces for the job; you've just got to position them quickly and accurately.

Finally, "Challenge" mode actually consists of six separate single-player challenges for "Puyo" and "Tetris." Enjoyable stuff when you don't have anyone to play or you're tired of AI opponents.

Ah. Almost forget. There's actually a sort-of story mode, called "Adventure," which tells of how the worlds of "Puyo" and "Tetris" collided. The story is kid's stuff; the gameplay involved isn't. It's worth wading through, especially since you can fast forward the talking if you'd like.

Also, yes, there's online gameplay. I've been playing on the Nintendo Switch and have had no problems finding opponents, which is a nice surprise considering Nintendo's less-than-stellar online efforts with previous consoles. It probably helps that this is a Sega game.

Overall, I really like "Puyo Puyo Tetris." It's a lot of gameplay shoved into one small package, and great for playing alone or with friends. Now, if only I could defeat my wife at "Tetris" ...

'Puyo Puyo Tetris'

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch.

Price: $29.99-$39.99.

ESRB rating: E10+ for everyone 10 and up.