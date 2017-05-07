That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Here's what's happening in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

Chorale helps young musicians

One of the two top winners of the Chorale's Young Artist Scholarship will perform at the choral group's 25th annual Young Artist Scholar Concert next Sunday at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

He is flutist Matthew Reeder, son of Mardia Bishop and Keith Reeder and a senior at University High School, Urbana. The other top winner is violist Isaac Henry, son of Tiffani and David Henry and a senior at Champaign Centennial High School.

Reeder will perform the "Fantaisie Pastorale Hongroise" (Hungarian Pastoral Fantasy) by Franz Doppler. Only one scholarship recipient performs at the concert, but all four recipients will be there.

Besides Reeder and Henry, they are Vincent Beard, who plays euphonium and is a son of Todd and Stephanie Beard and a senior at Rantoul Township High School; and Alexander Frazzetto, a double-bassist, a son of Charles and Janet Frazzetto and a senior at Rose of Sharon Academy and Champaign Central High School.

All of the scholarship recipients will be introduced to the audience and presented their monetary awards.

The Chorale, a mixed community chorus founded and directed by Julie Beyler of Mahomet, each year presents scholarships to area high school seniors who plan to pursue music in college and as a career.

"We had such an amazing group of applicants this year," Beyler said. "We have never had a year with so many different instruments. It is so heartening to see the enthusiasm and talent that these applicants bring to their music. Already they have an incredible array of musical achievements behind them. We love hearing them perform during their auditions and learning more about them during an interview following their audition."

The theme for the Chorale's concerts this year is "With a Song." At the concert next week, the 50-member Chorale will sing spiritual, sacred and secular songs covering several periods of music.

One will be Bradley Ellingboe's "'Requiem," with flute, oboe, cello, harp, organ and timpani played by University of Illinois music students and other musicians. Other selections will include favorites of Chorale members and well-known numbers from the choral repertoire, among them "The Water is Wide," in a new arrangement by Rene Clausen, a doctoral of musical arts graduate of the UI and now a well-known choral arranger, composer and conductor.

Also on the program will be "Ballade to the Moon," a newer choral selection that appears on festival lists nationwide. It's by Daniel Elder, a young composer. Among the spirituals will be "Ain't Got Time to Die," an audience favorite from The Chorale's 2016 summer tour of Spain and Portugal, performed by soloist Regie Ford.

Among the sacred choral pieces will be J.S. Brahms' "How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place" and Eric Whitacre's "Lux Aurumque."

Admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $10 per person. Donations to the scholarship fund also will be welcomed. The concert will be followed by a cookies and punch reception for the scholarship recipients.

In other news, the Chorale will perform June 11 at Carnegie Hall in New York under the direction of Craig Jessop, former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. That concert is part of the Distinguished Concerts Singers International.

People interested in joining the Chorale may e-mail Beyler at ajbeyer@juno.com or call her at 586-2970.

Parkland groups will perform

The Parkland Concert Band and the Parkland Orchestra will present their spring concert, "Celebrating Parkland: Fabulous at 50!" at 3 p.m. today in the Parkland College Harold and Jean Miner Theatre. It is free and open to the public.

Directed by Larry Stoner, the concert band will perform "March for the Sultan Abdul Medjid" by Giaochino Rossini, arranged by Douglas Townsend; "Sheep May Safely Graze" by Johann Sebastian Bach, arranged by Alfred Reed; First Suite in E by Gustav Holst; "Walking Tune" by Percy Grainger, arranged by Larry Daehn; the "Olympia Hippodrome March" by Russell Alexander; and "The Quest" by Robert W. Smith

The orchestra, directed by Rodney Mueller, will perform Fanfare and Celebration by Claude T. Smith; music from the film score "Our Town" by Aaron Copland; Sinfonie No. 8, the "Unfinished" movement No. 1 by Franz Schubert; and "Seventy Six Trombones" from "The Music Man" by Meredith Willson.

ART SCENE

Gallery Days at Japan House

The University of Illinois Japan House will have its third annual Gallery Days from Wednesday through next Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Japan House, 2000 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

On display in a gallery setting will be items from the cultural center's collections. A highlight will be tea bowls from the collection of Professor Emeritus Shozo Sato, founder of Japan House, as well as examples of his calligraphy work. Kimonos and other items that are not usually on display will be shown.

Some of the items will be sold. Tea ceremonies also will be offered daily; there is a fee for those, but people may observe for free. To make a reservation to participate in a tea ceremony, go to go.illinois.edu/japanhousetickets.

One tea ceremony with koicha, or thick matcha tea, will take place in the small 41/2-foot mat room at 1 p.m. Friday. Other events will include Professor Sato's free calligraphy demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Professor Emeritus Kimiko Gunji, a former director of Japan House, will give a free presentation on kimono dressing at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

Admission is free. For more information, call 244-9934.

FILM SCENE

Shatterglass has a new project

Shatterglass Films of Champaign will produce a live-action feature-film adaptation of the critically acclaimed comic series "Revival" by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, who also will produce the movie.

The filmmakers recently announced the project during a panel discussion at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, where the filmmakers showed a surprise "proof of concept" teaser trailer (youtu.be/fZZiE14mNIw).

"Revival" is a blend of mystery, thriller and horror, set in winter in rural Wisconsin, where the recently deceased members of the community arise and return to their lives as if nothing happened. Caught up in the turmoil, Officer Dana Cypress struggles to maintain order while at the same time quietly investigating the murder of her younger sister, Em, one of the recently "revived."

Production is slated to begin in early 2018 with Shatterglass Films co-founder Luke Boyce directing the script co-written by "Revival" co-creator Seeley and Sarah Fischer.

"I am beyond ecstatic to be bringing this incredible work to life," Boyce said. "'Revival' has consistently been one of the best titles from Image Comics in the past few years and one of my absolute favorites since it debuted in 2012. Long before I ever met Tim and Mike, I dreamed of being able to adapt this story on film, and I intend to do everything I can to realize it to its full potential."

Nominated for three Harvey Awards, collected editions of "Revival" have sold more than 1 million copies by publisher Image Comics, the home of other successful and upcoming adaptations such as "The Walking Dead," "Outcast," "The Wicked & The Divine," "Sex Criminals" and "Descender."

Seeley and Norton are known for their success with independent comics such as "HACK/SLASH" and "Battlepug," as well as for work with comic publishing giants Marvel and DC.

"Part of what's so exciting about working with a company like Shatterglass is that not every comic story needs to be a $100 million-plus movie nor should it be," Seeley said. "Teaming up independent comics with an independent film production company just makes sense."

The managing partners at Shatterglass Films have been involved with more than a dozen films, including an upcoming adaptation of "Death of Innocence," Mamie Till-Mobley's memoir on the death of her son, Emmett Till, produced in association with Chaz Ebert. Other projects include a film based on Mark Robert's play "Rantoul and Die" and the A24 Chance the Rapper vehicle "Slice."

Shatterglass' short film, "The Pooka," directed by Boyce and featuring "This is Us" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" star Chris Sullivan, will make its world premiere at the Chicago Underground Film Festival in June.

THEATER SCENE

Auditions for '1787 the Musical'

The Homer Opera House will have open auditions Friday, Saturday and next Monday for "1787 the Musical." The times are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and next Monday and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Twenty men and five women are needed for the production, to be presented Sept. 15-24. No advance preparation is needed for the auditions, but people who audition are advised to prepare a short (16 bars) music piece and to take printed music accompaniment for the piece.

"1787" is a non-partisan musical about the writing of the U.S. Constitution. It is a follow to "1776" and includes some of the same characters, such as Benjamin Franklin, James Wilson, John Dickinson and Roger Sherman.

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were serving as ambassadors to England and France and were not part of the 1787 Convention. George Washington, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton were.

"1787" also features characters Daniel Shays, Mollie Pitcher, Eliza Hamilton, Dollie Madison, George Mason, Edmund Randolph, Governor Morris and Washington's slave, Jackson. For more on the musical, go to facebook.com/1787theMusical.

"1787 the Musical" was created by Robert Picklesimer and Lucinda Lawrence and was developed in 2009 with the UI Opera Program, now called Lyric Theatre @ Illinois. The first production of the musical was in 2011 at the Virginia Theatre. It has since been revised.

The Sept. 17 show at the Homer Opera House will include special presentation for an invited audience of agents, VIPs, politicians, potential producers and major supporters of the Homer Opera House.

"1787" will be directed by Picklesimer. For more information, call him at 217-493-6175.