A two-steppin', honky-tonkin' good time

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Logan Kirby, shown with the Philo Country Music Band in 2015, is among the performers scheduled to take the stage Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Urbana for 'Tribute to Hank Williams & Other Honky-Tonk Heroes.'

URBANA — Some of the area's top country musicians will come together to perform on Friday night at the historic Rose Bowl Tavern, an event billed as a "Tribute to Hank Williams & Other Honky-Tonk Heroes."

A fundraiser for the C-U Folk & Roots Festival, the concert also will take in the genres of traditional country and Western swing music.

The house band for the event will be made up of Dyke Corson, Dennis Stroughmatt, Larry Lister and Josh Houchin.

Corson, Lister and Houchin play with The Boat Drunks. Stroughmatt, who lives in southern Illinois, plays Cajun and Creole music, but in recent years has led a band that pays homage to the music of Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys.

He also made a name for himself for preserving the music of the French Creole who settled Upper Louisiana, a tri-state area that takes in southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana and southeast Missouri. He was a performer at the 2012 Smithsonian Folklife Festival, Library of Congress and The Kennedy Center.

With Stroughmatt on fiddle and Corson on pedal steel and lead guitar, the house band will have a "terrific traditional sound and feel," said Rob Krumm, a musician and co-chair of the C-U Folk & Roots Festival steering committee.

The band will back singers Kathy Harden, Nancy Livingston, Cole Rabenort, Logan Kirby, Ed Clem, John Coppess, Marten Stromberg and Stroughmatt, who with his Creole/Cajun bands sings the French he learned in Upper Louisiana.

"This is a chance for people to celebrate the rich musical landscape of the C-U area as well as some of the best singers in the area," Krumm said.

"Kathy Harden has a long history of performing with many bands and was featured in the 2010 Station Theatre production (in the title role) of 'Always ... Patsy Cline,'" Krumm added. "She's also known for her performances with her brother, Keith Harden, as well as with the duo Diva and the Dude."

Livingston, a lawyer and member of the Folk & Roots Festival steering committee, performs with the Church Street Ramblers, the Crazy Johnny Band and other groups. Rabenort is a songwriter, singer and guitarist with The Fights, a country rock band that sounds to Krumm like the Flying Burrito Brothers and Neil Young.

Kirby lives in Fairmount but is well-known in the C-U area, having sung with the Stone Creek Band, Marvin Lee and at the Philo Country Opry shows organized by Clem, a stalwart of the local country music scene.

With his bass voice, Coppess, known as the "Limping Cowboy," performs regularly as a solo artist and with a full band.

He also sells his leather ware — belts, bags and other items — at the farmers' market in Urbana.

"All of these singers share one thing — a love of traditional country music, so this should be a very spirited and entertaining show," Krumm said.

The focus will be on the songs of Hank Williams but the singers also will perform tunes by Cline, Ray Price, Webb Pierce, Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys and others.

Krumm, who once toured in Stroughmatt's bands, said he was inspired to organize the show because he knows musicians in Louisiana who perform in a Hank Williams tribute in Eunice, La., at the Liberty Theater, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is known as the Grand Ole' Opry of Louisiana.

Though the theater is known as the home of the "Rendez-Vous des Cajuns" Radio Show, the Liberty Theater hosts the annual Hank Williams tribute, which draws one of the biggest crowds of the year to the venue, Krumm said.

Krumm, who plays bass and guitar, is part of a grass-roots group of local musicians and music lovers who founded the C-U Folk & Roots Festival.

Now in its ninth year, the festival will take place Nov. 2-4 in Urbana. It draws some of the best-known as well as up-and-coming roots musicians from the region and nationally.

If you go

What: The C-U Folk & Roots Festival presents "Tribute to Hank Williams & Other Honky-Tonk Heroes," featuring area musicians performing honky-tonk, traditional country and Western swing music.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday.

Where: Rose Bowl Tavern, 106 N. Race St., U.

Cover: $10.

Note: Must be 21 or older to enter. The event is a fundraiser for the annual C-U Folk & Roots Festival, now in its ninth year.