John Frayne/review: Love wins in Lyric Theatre's 'Light in the Piazza'

Image Gallery: Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Light in the Piazza » more Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre Clara Johnson played by Lara Semetko and Fabrizo Naccarelli played by Nole Jones during a rehearsal of "Light in the Piazza" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The final offering by Lyric Theatre @ Illinois in this academic year was the 2003 musical "The Light in the Piazza," about the love affair of a young Italian with a young American tourist who has a secret.

This work, with music by Adam Guettel on a book by Craig Lucas, is based on a novella by Elizabeth Spencer, which first appeared in "The New Yorker" on June 18, 1960, and was turned into a star-studded movie in 1962. I attended the Sunday matinee, on April 30 in the Tryon Festival Theatre.

The secret about Clara, who is on a tour in Florence with her mother, Margaret, is that, due to an accident long ago, her mental and emotional capacities are those of a child, with a child's nave charms, and sometimes with a child's temper tantrums.

Her Italian admirer Fabrizio loves Clara unconditionally, and his family finds Clara's navet charming, unlike their stereotype of the brash, aggressive American girl.

The drama becomes centered on the dilemma of Margaret, the mother, of how to disclose Clara's "problem" to the Italians.

I found the Guettel/Lucas offering, set in 1953, charming, and, even with stressful moments, easy to take. The vocal writing is expressive, and capable of rising to eloquence at moments of anguished conflict.

The scenic design by Nicholas Schwartz was lovely, and the swift changes of location and the movements of walls to express mental states were highly inventive.

The lighting by Erin Pleake captured some of the splendors of Florence.

Caitlin Richardson as Margaret, the mother, was letter-perfect as she ran the gamut from American tourist abroad to a mother facing an ethical crisis as her marriage back in America crumbles.

Lara Semetko, as Clara, handled with great sensitivity the conflict of a young woman caught up in the excitement of first love, but who is treated by her mother as a child.

The sometimes frenzied interactions of the Italian family were skillfully handled by Nole Jones as Fabrizio, the son, William T. Duke, the father, Kristine Phillips, the mother, Stephen Condon, the brother, and Anna Burton, the brother's wife.

Dawn Harris did a fine job in directing the sometimes complicated interactions of Americans and Italians, and the musical direction of Julie Gunn resulted in a high level of enjoyment in the various turn of emotion and action. Michael Tilley adroitly led the ensemble of 12 players in Guettel's engaging score.

There were no supertitles, even though some scenes were in Italian. Frankly, I did not miss titles for the spoken portions, but I needed titles for the sung numbers, both Italian and English.

Margaret has two challenges, one to let Laura go into adult life, and also to make clear to the Italian family what they are getting into. At the end of the show, I was happy to see love triumphant, but I feared that on some future day, the truth would out, but that would be a tale for a somber Henrik Ibsen to tell.

There are no "ordinary" performances of Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ninth Symphony." Each one is a grand festive event. "Alle Menschen werden Brder" sings the chorus, words which I freely translate as "Everyone becomes family." At the UI Symphony's final concert of the season, on May 2 in the Foellinger Great Hall, hundreds of performers, instrumental and vocal, became one joyous family.

The choral balcony was filled with women choristers, by my count 116. On risers at the back of the stage stood close to 60 male choristers.

Those singers belonged to four UI organizations: the Oratorio Society, Dr. Andrew D. Megill, conductor, assisted by Geoffrey D. Williams and Tang Long Tao, accompanist; the Women's Glee Club, Dr. Andrea Solya, conductor, assisted by Mike Schmidt; the Varsity Men's Glee Club, Dr. Barrington Coleman, conductor, assisted by Austin McWilliams; and the Chamber Singers, also conducted by Dr. Andrew D. Megill, assisted by Patrick Murray.

The audience for this festive concert was larger than any event I have attended by the UI Symphony, and also was one of the largest of the whole season. Donald Schleicher led a forceful and clear performance, and the response of the student orchestra was on a very high and praiseworthy level. The vocal quartet of Rebecca Wilson, soprano, Kasey Stewart, mezzo-soprano, Thom Baker, tenor, and David Catalano, baritone was outstanding at climactic moments, especially Catalano at the opening of the vocal portion of the finale, and Baker in the march episode.

And what of Beethoven's music? "Joy" is at the center of Friedrich von Schiller's famous ode, and Beethoven's choral finale is the most powerful expression of joy in any music I know. But the ascent to the climax of joy must be gained with what resembles a rite of purification, and we must pass through three movements of struggle, glee and deep pathos to emerge at the ultimate summit of joy.

The final blaze of glory from the massed choirs, the quartet, and the orchestra was magnificent and unforgettable. And the following storm of applause was resounding. It was not a standing ovation, but a leaping one, a triumphant occasion for all who took part in this great performance.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.