Ask 'Mimi,' May 14, 2017

Did you go to the Forest-to Mansion Dinner at the Allerton Mansion last week?

Yes, and I really enjoyed the five inventive and complex yet delicious courses prepared by different chefs, who used wild ingredients foraged from mostly Allerton Park and its fields. However, Chef Mark "Shades" Hartstein based his Asian-style dessert mousse (not too sweet) on Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant eradicated from Allerton. This knotweed came from a Monticello park. The tart mousse was nicely streaked with rhubarb-sassafras jam, with the addition of chunks of butter-mochi cake and caramelized skyr.

Each dish was beautiful to look at, particularly Ann Swanson's pistachio-stinging nettle flatbread with pickled ramps, goat chevre, truffled fennel, radish and blood-orange salad. The dishes often had interesting textures, such as Drew Starkey's ramp gnocchi with smoked lamb shoulder and fried morels.

Alissa DeMarco created a salmon rillette, sort of a pate, with wild ginger and morel-mushroom relish — my friend, who's a great chef herself, liked it best, but I didn't have a favorite course.

Adam Shallenberger did grilled pork belly and sassafras-root braised pork butt, with morels, cheddar grits, dehydrated wild ginger, stinging nettle stems, sassafras reduction and pickled red bud flowers.

Swanson, farm manager for Hendrick House, organized the third annual event, where people dined slow-food movement style at long tables, making for a convivial atmosphere. I will return next year.

Is singer Alicia Grimes still releasing songs online?

Yes, the YouTube star who lives in Melvin is drawing attention for her latest, "Jazz Walk," from "The Album 43." The tune is in regular rotation on Parkland's WPCD 88.7 FM and at least four other Illinois radio stations including WEFT. The alternative-rap artist enjoys 1.34 million followers on Twitter. My 2015 Studio Visit with her is at bit.ly/1L2EuUx.

Did you hear Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at State Farm Center?

No, I generally don't enjoy stadium or arena concerts because they lack intimacy and the sound is often iffy. Now if I had seats close to the stage, I would go.

Todd Salen said he had a great seat in the A section for the Petty show.

"The sound was great; they really worked hard to keep adjusting and making it better," he told me.

He was amazed by Joe Walsh, formerly of The Eagles, who's now 69.

"I have seen him twice in the past five years and he hasn't lost a thing," he said. "Tom Petty (who's 66) is mellowing but still has a wonderful band and voice."

