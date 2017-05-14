Rich Warren: Bose continues to supply great sounds

Consider Bose the lantern bearer of speakers with its new wireless SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ speakers. Shaped and sized like elegant small lanterns, they radiate sound the way a lantern radiates light. Thus, Bose dubbed them "Revolve" because of their 360-degree sound field.

Revolve uses now ubiquitous Bluetooth to wirelessly play audio from your phone, tablet, computer or any other device that transmits audio via Bluetooth.

Revolve also functions as a speakerphone. The rechargeable battery within the Revolve+ keeps the sound coming up to 16 hours. Bose usually conservatively rates battery life. Revolve comes with a tiny charger but will recharge from any USB power source with a micro-USB connector. It also accepts a wired input through its auxiliary jack.

Bose emphasizes sound with style, simultaneously elegant and invisible. The matte "triple black"-tapered cylinder, also offered in "lux gray," calls attention to full-bodied sound rather than itself.

While handily portable with its textured handle that pivots down, the Revolve+ feels substantial. It won't tip on a windy day.

Small markings on the top indicate touch points for its settings. A tiny pinpoint of white light shows when it's paired with a device such as your phone.

If only they could make the synthesized female voice that confirms functions, in your choice of several languages, a bit more enthusiastic.

You also can operate Revolve with the Bose Connect app from your smartphone or tablet.

You don't have to be a technical wizard to pair Revolve with your device. Revolve+ took about 10 seconds to pair with my phone. It also can use the even simpler NFC protocol if you've activated that on your phone or tablet.

Bose allows using multiple Revolves from the same source, so if the party spreads out, everyone hears the music. Or you can choose the stereo mode when using two Revolves, one for each channel.

While Revolve works just fine indoors, Bose designed it to be Illinois proof. It resists water, so a sudden rainstorm won't silence it. As mentioned, the shape and center of gravity keeps it upright even with the gales we've recently experienced.

Revolve+ keeps up the Bose tradition — smooth, pleasing sound with satisfying bass. Bose always amazes with substantial bass from a small speaker. The standard Revolve, about two-thirds the size of the Revolve+ and lacking a handle, costs $200, while the Revolve+ is priced at $300.

Revolve will not allow you to order diapers (other than using the speakerphone mode) from Amazon or ask Google how long it takes to drive to Phoenix. It simply, effortlessly provides pleasing sound, rain or shine. For more information, visitbose.com.

Meanwhile, a reader pointed out that we now can choose among more TV stations than ever. Over the past year, all of the broadcast stations added a third subsidiary channel for a total of four program streams. They are able to do this with more efficient digital video coding and slightly reducing the video quality of each subsidiary channel. The stations also engaged in some horse trading about which channel carries which "brand" of subsidiary channel.

For example, channel 15.3 dropped Grit, and it reappeared on channel 3.4. WILL, channel 12, now carries a dedicated PBS channel specifically for children. WILL Kids fills 12.2. World and Create now share 12.3, although WILL also could start using its .4 channel. Even though the quality of most of these subsidiary channels is comparable to or worse than DVD, they still look better than the original analog broadcasts.

Comcast now carries nearly all of the subsidiary channels on 420-427, with others scattered elsewhere. Mediacom carries most of these channels as well. Satellite TV fails to provide these channels, although DISH sells an expensive adapter as part of its Sling TV to receive local broadcasts.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.