Studio Visit: Kvn Tajzea

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Kvn Tajzea

Kvn Tajzea of Champaign is an actor who portrayed Brother Joshua in "The Christians," which closed Saturday at the Station Theatre. He also is a writer and musician.

How long have you been acting?

About two and a half years. I felt like I wanted to pursue it professionally and seriously, so I hired Jaclyn Loewenstein as my coach a few years ago. And I got good advice from professional actors that I worked with on a couple of projects, like Harry J. Lennix from NBC's "The Blacklist" and "Batman vs. Superman." He gave me some really good advice on where to start. And an actress by the name of Thea Camara. I think the last thing she did was Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq."

Where did you meet them?

I worked on the soundtrack to a movie called "72 Hours," and they were both actors in that film. I actually got to sing the theme song. It was shot in Chicago and released theatrically. I've done about four soundtracks for independent films. That's how I got into the business, so to speak.

You're pretty good as an actor. I really enjoyed your portrayal of Brother Joshua.

I truly appreciate that. That means the world to me because there's really nothing as good as I feel when I'm acting. Literally, I can't express how fulfilling it is. I was fortunate to have such a strong cast in "The Christians." Working with them and the director (Loewenstein), I learned a lot. Without a doubt, it's the thing I'm most proud of so far.

What character did you play in "Dreamgirls" at Krannert last year?

I was Curtis, the male lead. We sold out all three nights. I was familiar only with the movie. I had not seen the play. The play is really about Effie and Curtis. I had no idea there were so many musical numbers. There were 20 altogether. I think I was involved in almost half of them. Curtis does as much as Effie. That was the most amount of music and choreography I had to learn in an eight-week period.

What else have you done?

I've done some short films around here. I had a small extra part in "Consumed." I was on the set for 15 hours in 100-degree weather, but I loved every bit of it.

Last year, I had the chance to fly out to Hollywood to be in a remake of "Twelve Angry Men." It was about 12 African-American men who are on a jury in the trial of a police officer charged with murder for shooting an unarmed African-American boy. I was one of the jurors.

I also plan on traveling in the summer to Los Angeles, New York and to the U.K. at some point to look for work. "Dreamgirls" was done with the help of the SITI Company out of New York. I was fortunate enough to get an invite from them to visit their conservatory. So I plan on doing that before the year is over.

Why do like acting so much?

For me, there's really nothing like researching and taking on a script, looking at it line by line, asking yourself what's every possible emotion that my character can be feeling. There's a great deal of it that's work, and there's a little bit of luck that gives you magic, and at some point, you actually become the character. The character lives and breathes, and that's really what we're called on to do. We're not called on to pretend or put on a show. Actors are called on to inform a character to the point the character comes alive to the individuals observing the character.