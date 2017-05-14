That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Here's what's happening in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

Fundraiser to help local musician

The Edapalloozza Fest, a benefit for longtime Kilborn Alley Blues Band drummer Ed O'Hara, will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Leadbelly's Links Drinks & Arcade, the former Fluid Events Center at 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

The event will feature an all-star lineup of local musicians, as well as international blues star Nick Moss and the Kilborn Alley Blues Band. The local acts who will perform: O'Hara, who also played with the Blues Deacons and other groups; Joe Asselin; Dawna Nelson; Bob Watson; The Parish Brothers; Dirty Laundry; Jeff Kerr and Grizz; Steve "The Harp" Blues Band; Billy Galt; Kathy Harden; and Candy Foster.

The proceeds will help O'Hara, who has had a year of cancer treatment, during which it has been difficult for him to work. Asselin, who organized the benefit, said he hopes the proceeds will help O'Hara make up some of the income he has lost.

Besides live music, there will be raffle prizes and a 50-50 drawing. The suggested admission is $10 per person.

O'Hara, also a vocalist and harmonica player, is a native of Washington, D.C. When younger, he toured with rock and country groups and eventually settled in Champaign.

BACH will perform works of Schutz

The Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana (BACH) will devote their concert next Sunday to the music of Heinrich Schutz (1585-1672), who is widely consideredd as the most important composer in 17th-century Germany.

Schutz created the first German opera, the first German oratorio and nearly 500 works that survive today, the great majority of which are for voices, both with and without instrumental accompaniment.

His celebrity during his life stemmed largely from his study with Giovanni Gabrieli at St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. There, Schutz learned how to craft music solely from the syntax and meaning of a text, a skill evident in all 20 works that BACH will perform at 7:30 p.m. at University Place Christian Church, 403 S. Wright St., C.

The concert will feature vocal music scored for from one to eight vocal parts. The BACH chorus, conducted by music director Chester Alwes, assistant conductor Thom R. Baker and guest conductor Leonard Rumery, will be joined by recorders, strings, woodwinds and the organ continuo that underlies all the music of the Baroque era.

The featured soloists will be sopranos Laurie Matheson and Kristina Boerger; Geoffrey Williams, a countertenor; tenors Thom Baker and Michael Schmidt; and Kyle Boshardy and Jonathan Young, both basses.

Tickets are $20 and $10 and will be available at the door (check or cash) or in advance at baroqueartists.org.

ARTS SCENE

Parkland graphic-design show

The Parkland College Graphic Design Student Show will be on view from Monday through June 1, with the reception honoring the students from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the gallery lounge. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The juried exhibit highlights work completed by students in the current academic year, beginning with summer 2016. Parkland Graphic Design and Interactive Design faculty select for the show the most imaginative, inspiring, distinctive, innovative, unusual and memorable pieces. Local industry professionals judge the show and select the awards. This year's judges are Maria Ludeke, design studio manager at Neutral Design Studio, and Ralph Roether, graphic designer at the Champaign Park District.

The works showcase creative solutions to design problems presented to students in Parkland's Graphic Design, Interactive Design and Illustration studio classes. Gallery visitors can expect to see traditional print media, motion graphics, logos, branding, packaging, menus, books, publications, posters, brochures, websites, video and illustration.

Immediately after the awards ceremony, Liza Wynette, an instructor in the program, will give a gallery talk and guided tour of the exhibition. In an informal question-and-answer session with select award winners, Wynette will reveal how Parkland's Graphic Design and Interactive Design programs teach creative problem solving and design thinking.

The Giertz Gallery at Parkland College summer hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Urbana artist part of Peoria exhibit

Sculptures by Urbana resident Rick Larimore are part of the two-person exhibition "Meditations Revealed" in the Preston Jackson Gallery in the Contemporary Art Center in Peoria. The exhibition also features mixed-media pieces by Rebecca Draland-Doyle of Peoria.

"Meditations Revealed" will be on view through June 24. The Contemporary Art Center is at 305 S.W. Water St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and until 8:30 p.m. Fridays.

THEATER SCENE

Red Mask children's show

The Red Mask Players will present this and next weekend "The Mysterious Case of the Missing Ring" by Janie Downey Maxwell as its spring children's show.

The performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday at the Kathryn Randolph Theatre, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville. All tickets are $5 per person for general admission. No reservations are taken for the show, directed by Amy Pratt and Jamey Coutant.

The synopsis: "The royal ring is missing, and the queen won't sleep until the royal detectives — all 13 of them — find it. You've never met a more eclectic and eccentric group all in one play, including Maximum Smarts and Agent 98 with their Umbrella of Silence; Wiley Jones and his bumbling assistant, Oliver; Ms. Scarlet, who carries a candlestick and lead pipe in her purse but is ironically "clue"-less; Bob the Southern Sheriff, with his invisible dog; Inspector Change, with a proverb for every occasion; the Professor, who's always right, of course; Nancy and Jamie, the clever girl detectives; Kat, who's afraid of germs and even her own shadow; two tedious note-taking detectives; and Gypsy Rose the Fortune Teller.

"As they scour the Queendom in search of the royal ring, the chatty maids follow the harried queen around while the devious butler spouts suspiciously evil laughs every time a clue goes awry."

Paris park hosting Shakespeare again

Stone Soup Shakespeare will return to Twin Lakes Park in Paris at 6 p.m. Saturday with a free outdoor performance of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar."

The production reimagines the well-known tale of deceit, murder and war in a dystopian world. The play is one of Shakespeare's best-known, often taught in high school and quoted in pop culture with great frequency. Modern literature, film and TV often borrow from "Caesar."

Stone Soup's ensemble of five actors will tell the story and bring to life the world that director Eric Mercado has crafted. The actors will encourage the audience to visit the world of their play via chanting, drumming and experiencing storm sequences. If willing, audience members also may add their voices to the chaos of the cast's mob scenes, secret meetings and eventual battles. Audience participation is not required.

In keeping with the spirit of the children's story "Stone Soup," from which the company takes its name, audience members are encouraged to take a non-perishable food item to be collected and donated to the local Compassionate Food Ministry. The audience is also welcome to bring picnic dinners and is advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Twin Lakes Parks is on Illinois 1 near the north edge of Paris.

The performance is supported by the Paris Public Library, Paris Park Board and Friends of the Paris Library. The 2017 Stone Soup tour is partially supported by the Carbondale Community Arts Southern Arts Fund and by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Little Theatre marking 60 years

The Little Theatre on the Square's 60th anniversary summer season will kick off June 3 with the 60th anniversary gala at Mason Point in Sullivan. It will feature cabaret-style entertainment, starring the cast of the 2017 summer season; live and silent auctions; and food and beverages. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks display.

The event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased by calling 217-728-7375 or via thelittletheatre.org.

The summer season will open June 7 with Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature. It will close June 18.

Other summer season shows:

— "Thoroughly Modern Millie," June 21-July 2

— "Smokey Joe's Cafe," July 5-16

— "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," July 19-30

— "Mamma Mia!," Aug. 2-20

— "Steel Magnolias," Aug. 23-Sept. 3

The Little Theatre also offers a Theatre For Young Audiences series each summer. Those shows all begin at 10:30 a.m. The children's shows this summer: "Fancy Nancy," June 9-10, 13, 15-17; "The Lion King, Jr.," July 7-8, 11, 13-15; and "Curious George — The Golden Meatball," Aug, 4-5, 8, 10-12.

A complete schedule of show times and ticket prices are at thelittletheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling 217-728-7375 or via thelittletheatre.org.

LITERARY SCENE

Book signing for Savoy writer

David E. Grogan of Savoy, a retired Navy Judge Advocate General captain, will sign copies of his second Steve Stilwell thriller, "Sapphire Pavilion," from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, Champaign.

The novel published by Camel Press is an international legal thriller, with Stilwell, a former JAG captain as protagonist, with a small-town legal practice in Williamsburg, Va. He's joined by a new attorney, Casey Pantel, a former Army helicopter pilot who lost her leg in a helo crash in Iraq.

"Casey has received some very positive attention from reviewers," Grogan said via email. "As a female Wounded Warrior, she is very relevant to today's veterans as she has to deal with the aftermath of the crash and her injuries. "She is why the book is dedicated to Wounded Warriors."

The novel also is dedicated to Vietnam veterans, especially those still waiting to come home. Its time frame is around Memorial Day 2000.

Grogan, who served more than 26 years on active duty, said during his legal career with the Navy he:

— Prosecuted and defended court-martial cases in Japan

— Negotiated agreements worldwide and met with royalty such as the Crown Prince and the King of Bahrain

— Advised admirals and senior Department of Defense officials including former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld on international law and the rules of engagement

— Lived in Japan, Cuba and Bahrain

— Was deployed to the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf onboard the nuclear-powered USS Enteprise

Grogan's first book, "The Siegel Dispositions," is being reprinted as part of Harlequin's Worldwide Mystery series. For more about Grogan, visit davidegrogan.com.