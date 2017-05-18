Club listings, May 18-25, 2017
THURSDAY, May 18
BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Andy Moreillon, 6 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: C.U. Bands and Fans Presents Original Artist Night, 8 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Bob Watson, Matt Stewart and Tom Brewer, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: Mike Ingram, on the patio, 5 p.m.; Something Funky DJs featuring DJ Wesjile (funk, soul, old school), 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Jim Pugh Group, 7 p.m.
MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, May 19
CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: The Autocorrect, Lonely Trailer, Snayl, 9 p.m.
HUBER'S: The Shed Brothers, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Jeff Helgesen Quintet (jazz), 5 p.m.; Walt Falbo, 9 p.m.
LITTLE LORRAINE THEATRE, Hoopeston: Trivia Night ($10 includes popcorn, cookies and bottled water or soda/ pulled pork sandwich meal, 5:15 p.m., $15, includes trivia fee/ 397-2211), 6 p.m.
LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: El Guapo, 8:30 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Wreckless Whiskey (Country, 9 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.
SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy Weekly Stand Up Comedy Showcase (performers from Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis, New York, and more, on stage with a different show every week), 8 p.m.
VFW POST 630, Urbana: Nickel and Dimes, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, May 20
BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Mank N' Sass (patio party), 2 to 5 p.m.; The Live Jukebox (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests/patio party), 7 p.m.
CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: No Secret, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: Deshawn Music, Shaya Robinson, DJ A-Ron (Power102Jamz Presents: Lit 4 Lupus Fundraiser/comedy, spoken word, singing performance and DJs), 9 p.m.
HUBER'S: Groove Avenue, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Nick Moss, Candy Foster, Jeff Kerr, Kilborn Alley, Dawna Nelson, Kathy Harden, Joe Asselin, Steve "The Harp" Band, Billy Galt, etc. (Edapalloza, benefit for Ed O'Hara/ music, silent auction and raffles), noon to 9 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Escaping Neverland (90's rock), 9:30 p.m.
PIPA'S PUB: Smoke N Whiskey (classic and southern rock/It's A TJ Thing Benefit), 6 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, May 21
BLIND PIG BREWERY: Courage Connection benefit with live music in the beer garden (brewery donating $1 per special event beer sold that day), 3 to 6 p.m.
CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.
GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
IRON POST: George and Jose, 7 p.m.
PIPA'S PUB: Prairie Crossroads Blues Society Sunday Jam with host Andy Duncanson and Susan Williams (blues jam), 4 to 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: The Surreal Deal, 8:30 p.m.
MONDAY, May 22
MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, May 23
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Bob Watson and Andy, 6:30 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
IRON POST: Mike Stryker Group, 7 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, May 24
CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show, (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Mobile Mutts Yappy Hour Fundraiser (play nine holes miniature golf, food and drink specials, 50/50 raffle and quilt raffle), 1 to 4 p.m.; Mank N Sass, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.
DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
IRON POST: Larry Gray, 6 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.
PIPA'S PUB: Prairie Crossroads Blues Society Monthly Jam, hosted by The Shake Shifters (blues), 7 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Global Wednesdays, featuring food and music from around the world out on the deck, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 25
BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Dan Hubbard (original rock 'n' roll), 6 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Joni Dreyer and the Maytags, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: Kowabunga! Kid, Dream Probe, Ghoul Jr., Steve Schaberg, 9 p.m.
IRON POST: West of Staley, 7 p.m.
MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.
