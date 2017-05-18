Entertainment listings, May 18-25, 2017

SPECIAL EVENTS

This weekend

GARAGE SALE FOR A CURE

What: All proceeds going to American Cancer Society. Half-price sale and $2 a bag starting at 11 a.m. May 20.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20.

Where: 1505 W. Charles St., C.

More info: Email jill@champaignrelay.org or call 979-1504.

THOMASBORO CELEBRATION

What:Annual celebration and street dance. Event kicks off with a 5K to support the grade school Community Garden (registration at 7 a.m., race at 8 a.m.). Barbecue cook-off, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. a vendor and craft show from Phillips Avenue up to Main Street, plus kids' activities at the school. Registration for the Cutest Baby Contest at 9 a.m., judging on the main stage at 10:30. Sundowners Car Club Car Show, with 10 a.m. registration and show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marvin Lee's country show with Logan Kirby, Treesa Smith, Star Remole and others in the Tia Hall, 5 p.m.; and a street dance with headliner Flatville Road, 8:30 p.m.

When: 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. May 20.

Where: Downtown Thomasboro and Thomasboro Grade School.

More info:thomasborocelebration.weebly.com or Thomasboro Celebration and Street Dance on Facebook.

WALKING TOUR: URBANA'S EARLY 20TH CENTURY HOUSES

What: Join tour leader, Matt Metcalf, Urbana Historic Preservation Commission board member and co-anchor of "ciLiving" on WCIA, on a walk into the west Urbana neighborhood to look at the mix of architectural styles that illustrate the development patterns of a growing city. Participants will also look at various influences of styles versus fully developed examples of styles to see the eclectic mix in this neighborhood.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 20.

Where: Meet at the Market at the Square at the city of Urbana "booth" (no rain date).

More info: urbanafreelibrary.org/local-history-genealogy/workshops-events.

25TH ANNUAL KIDS' BUILDING FAIR

What: Celebrate the community's rich heritage in architecture, historical preservation and the building trades while getting hands-on experience with building materials and special activities. All Building Fair activities will be outside, in the parking lot in front of the museum, accessible to participants of all ages and mobility levels.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20.

Where: Orpheum Children's Science Museum, 346 N. Neil St., C (Neil and Washington streets lot).

Cost: Fair is free. Museum is open at regular admission, $4-$5.

More info: Call 352-5895, email orpheumkids2@gmail.com or orpheumkids.net.

GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS

What: Last chance to see elephants live! "Motorcycle Madness" has motorcycle daredevils somersaulting and spinning in a big Globe of Doom; Chinese acrobats, the Human Slingshot, Racing Camels, crazy comedy with circus clowns, daring aerialists; cirque artists.

When: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 20.

Where: David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St., Danville.

Cost: First 100 adult tickets sold online are $9.95. Tickets $8-$24, general admission; VIP ringside, $18-$34.

More info: GardenBrosCircus.com or call 431-2424.

BLAST OFF WITH SUMMER READING: THE SKY'S THE LIMIT!

What: An all-ages community celebration of reading all summer long — with live music, Rocky Maffit and Chad Dunn, Noah I. Brown Gospel Group, Cielito Lindo Family Folk Music, Schlomo and The Schleptet Klezmer Band, Mo' Betta Music Ensemble, David Howie "Kindie" Concert; roving magician, juggling and face painting; story times; and opening reception for an exhibition, "The Art Connection," featuring student artists curated by their art teachers.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. May 21.

Where: Front porch, Robeson Pavilion, Nate & Lillie Story Room, FriendShop Bookstore in Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org/about/news/summer-reading-blast-off-the-skys-the-limit, champaign.org/events.

'BE OUR GUEST' TEA PARTY

What: Fundraiser for Community Choices of Champaign County. Guests of all ages and abilities are invited. Kids are encouraged to dress as the "Belle" or "Beast" of the ball, or other characters, to enjoy tea, finger sandwiches and desserts. Characters from "Beauty and the Beast" will pose for pictures and lead a singalong of songs from the movie. Local dancers and musicians will create a magical backdrop. Cookie decorating, raffles, and more. Order tickets by May 17.

When: 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 21.

Where: Champaign Country Club, 1211 S. Prospect Ave.

Cost: Tickets $20 per child; $30 per adult.

More info: https://communitychoicesteaparty.eventbrite.com, call 621-1090 or email communitychoices1@gmail.com.

Next week

ILLINI REGIONAL BRIDGE TOURNAMENT

What: Pair and team events for players of all skill levels. Kibitzers are welcome. Hosted by local players from Bridge at Ginger Creek community bridge club.

When:9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily May 23-29.

Where: Hawthorn Suites, Champaign.

More info: regional.kwbridge.com or email kwalker2@comcast.net.

NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMER BLOCK PARTIES

What: Block party fun. Inflatables, face painting, lawn games, live performances including CUperStars, interactive music by DJ Fireproof and many more activities.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. May 25.

Where: Countrybrook Apartments neighborhood, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 819-3931, champaignparks.com or email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com.

33RD ANNUAL GIANT GARAGE SALE

What: All proceeds support the work of the Champaign County Humane Society.

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ($3 bag sale, 3 to 6 p.m.) May 27, and giveaway of leftovers, 10 a.m. to noon May 28. (Drop-offs, noon to 6 p.m. May 18-19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20, noon to 3 p.m. May 21.)

Where: 312 W. Kirby Ave., C, the former County Market.

Cost: $3 fee from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26; $1 admission on May 28.

More info: cuhumane.org/NewsEvents/GIANTGarageSale.aspx or call 344-7297 or 871-1927.

SHOLEM OPENING DAY CELEBRATION

What: Free activities for swimmers of all ages. Free pictures with Mr. Turtle (the Sholem mascot), noon to 1 p.m. Free games and activities, noon to 3 p.m. Free children's face painting, 1 to 2 p.m. Kids Q&A with the lifeguard staff, 3 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 27.

Where: Sholem Aquatic Center, 2205 Sangamon Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission to anyone with an active military ID. Regular pool admission rates apply for all other swimmers.

More info:Email topher.wendt@champaignparks.com or call 398-2581.

CRYSTAL LAKE AQUATIC CENTER OPENS FOR 2017

What: A wide variety of water-related classes, activities and fun all summer long. Center features flume slides, drop slide, diving board, AquaClimb wall, dump bucket, sand play area, Vortex, Wet Deck and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 27.

Where: Crystal Lake Park, Aquatic Center, 1401 N. Broadway Ave., U.

More info:facebook.com/CLPFAC or call 239-7946.

11TH ANNUAL CAR & TRUCK SHOW

What: Open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. Participant voting: top 25 cars, top 15 trucks, top 5 youths (16—21), DACC students' choice, dash plaques for the first 75. Rain or shine. Music, food, prizes.

When: Registration, 9 to 11 a.m.; trophies at 3 p.m. May 27.

Where: Technology Center Parking Lot at Danville Area Community College, Danville.

Cost: Registration fee, $10.

More info: Call 443-8787.

Future highlights

BROCTON SPRING FESTIVAL AND PULLS

What:A talent show kicks off the weekend at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Events on Saturday include an All-Wheels Cruise-in, parade, flea market, food vendors, kiddie tractor pull, Action Inflatable Mega Events, tractor games, antique tractor exhibit, bingo, fish fry and evening dance. Sunday's events include a gospel sing, flea market, miniature horse exhibition, Festival Fun Horse Show, fireman water ball competition, Sons of American Legion road rally and cow pattie bingo.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 2; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4.

Where: Brocton, located between U.S. 36 and Illinois 133 on Illinois 49.

More info: broctonil.org or call 385-2450 or 385-2473.

60TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

What:This kickoff to Little Theatre on the Square's 60th anniversary season will feature a cabaret starring the cast of the 2017 summer season, live and silent auctions, hors d'oeuvres and drinks along with a spectacular fireworks display. Register by May 26.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 3.

Where:Max J. Knight Banquet Hall, Mason Point One, Masonic Way, Sullivan.

Cost: $60 per person or $100 per couple, $350 for a table of eight.

More info: thelittletheatre.org/60th-anniversary-gala-june-3/ or call 728-7375.

HOMER SODA FESTIVAL

What: Family-owned bottlers from all across the country gather in one place where you can enjoy their family traditions of flavor and fizz. Taste the unique sodas and meet many of the bottlers. Food, vendors of hand-crafted items, reclaimed relics and antiques. The music is Americana bluegrass/roots.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3.

Where: Downtown Homer.

More info: homersodafestival.com.

SECOND ANNUAL SPRING FLING VENDOR MARKET

What: Several authors will be at the vendor market to autograph and sell their books. Authors will be in the Margie Murray Building and two more buildings housing over 70 vendors. Pie-judging contest, 10 a.m. June 9. Decorated-cookie and cupcake-judging contest, 10 a.m. June 10. Bounce house inflatables, face painting, 50/50 drawing and more. All proceeds go to the mural project in Georgetown to "Paint Our Town" with murals.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9 and 10. Book signings, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Where: Georgetown Fairgrounds, Georgetown.

Cost: Tickets for inflatables, $8. Cookbook, $10, and historical booklet, $5, for sale.

More info: Call 601-2140 or 662-8714.

HORIZON RC FEST

What: Hands-on, fun-focused celebration for the entire family with radio-controlled cars, aircraft and drones. Activities, refreshments and entertainment. RC Air Show with musical accompaniment, DJ entertainment and MC, vendors and hobby retailers. Product displays, sales and specials, drawings and prizes.

When: 10 a.m. until the evening or after dark on June 10.

Where: Eli Field, Monticello.

More info: HorizonRCfest.com or email kpayne@horizonhobby.com.

2017 UNCORK URBANA WINE FESTIVAL

What: Fifteen Illinois wineries showcasing their wines, live local entertainment, wine basket raffles, food trucks and Market at the Square's live cooking demonstrations from Champaign-Urbana's finest chefs. Sponsored by the city of Urbana, Illini Radio Group and Urbana Park District.

When: 3 to 10 p.m. June 10.

Where: Meadowbrook Park, 2808 S. Race St., U.

Cost: Admission for those over 21, $15, includes seven tasting tickets in advance or five tasting tickets at the door and a souvenir wine glass. Ages 6-20, admission is $5; children 5 and under, free. Additional tasting tickets, $1 per ticket.

More info: urbanabusiness.com.

IROQUOIS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S ART, ANTIQUE AND GARDEN FAIRE

What:Garden Walk in area gardens and the fair will take place during the Watseka sesquicentennial celebration.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11.

Where:Fair on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.

More info: Call 815-432-2215.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR

What: The 23rd annual Hot Rod Power Tour, a seven-day, seven-city journey expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000-plus spectators June 10-16, plans a stop at the State Farm Center. The event will feature a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists, with opportunities to view the latest innovations and get expert advice. The main stage will feature entertainment, celebrities, games and dozens of giveaways.

When: June 13.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Spectator admission is free.

More info: Call 866-455-4641, statefarmcenter.com/events.

BISMARCK INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

What: Sponsored by the Bismarck Men's Club. Bismarck Youth Football, Cheer and Dance Fun Day will be during the Independence Day Celebration. There will be food, games, bounce houses, prizes and Bismarck Youth Football $10,000 raffle drawing. This will also be the first registration date for the 2017 season. At the end of the night, gather at the high school for the fireworks and raffle drawing.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. June 17.

Where: Bismarck Lions Club Park. Raffle drawing and fireworks will be at Bismarck High School.

More info: facebook.com/BismarckYouthFootball/, facebook.com/events/1519375718107521/

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

What: The oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States. Enjoy music and visit different vendors while learning about this important holiday. Children can make arts and crafts, play at the bounce house and obstacle course, or get soaked in the Splash Pad.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. June 17.

Where: Douglass Park. 512 E. Grove St., C.

More info: Tdarius.white@champaignparks.com or call 819-3961.

VERMILION COUNTY FAIR

What: Livestock shows, 4-H exhibits and shows, Queen and Junior Miss Pageant, Young Miss, Little Miss and Talent Show, truck and tractor pull, Stadium Motocross, demo derby, carnival, entertainment, food and more.

When:June 21-25.

Where:Vermilion County Fairgrounds, Oakwood.

More info: vermilioncountyfair.org.

NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMER BLOCK PARTIES

What: Block party fun. Inflatables, face painting, lawn games, live performances including CUperStars, interactive music by DJ Fireproof and many more activities.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. June 22.

Where: Garden Hills, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 819-3931, champaignparks.com/event/countrybrook-summer-block-parties-free/ or email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com.

TOLONO FUN DAYS

What: A fun-filled weekend for the whole family. Register for the Tolono Twilight Trek 5K on Friday night and then stay for a family-friendly movie in the park. Saturday morning, a parade through town, followed by live entertainment, games and fireworks.

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 23 and 6:50 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. June 24.

Where: West Side Park, 408 Holden St., Tolono.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: http://www.facebook.com/TolonoFunDay or call 840-6749.

CHAMPAIGN BLUES BREWS & BBQ FEST

What: Two days of blues, beverages and terrific food. Friday's performers include Robert Sampson, Toronzo Canon and Bernard Allison. Friday night's headliners are The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Saturday's lineup includes newcomer Kevin Cory LeSure and local favorite Candy Foster. Other acts scheduled for Saturday include Mr. Sipp "The Mississippi Blues Child," Selwyn Birchwood and headliners Robert Randolph & The Family Band.

When: June 23 and 24.

Where: Market Place Mall, Champaign. New location.

More info: facebook.com/champaign.blues.

DANVILLE KENNEL CLUB AKC DOG SHOW

What: The Danville Illinois Kennel Club's annual AKC all-breed conformation dog show. Food is available on the grounds. No unentered dogs are allowed on the show site.

When: 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Sept. 2-3.

Where: Georgetown Fairgrounds, Georgetown.

Cost: Free.

More info: 694-4759 or 751-2128 or akc.org.

FILMS

This weekend

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. every Thursday, through May 25.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

Next week

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF MARTIN SCORSESE

What: "Raging Bull" (1980). Rated R. 129 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. May 22 and 23.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF MARTIN SCORSESE

What: "After Hours" (1985). Rated R. 97 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. May 24 and 25.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF MARTIN SCORSESE

What: "The Last Waltz" (1978). Rated PG. 117 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. May 26.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What: "Citizen Kane" (1941). Orson Welles' epic tale of a publishing tycoon's rise and fall. Rated PG. 119 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. May 27.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6. Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Future highlights

COMMUNITY FILM SCREENING

What: "Dark Side of the Full Moon,"a feature-length documentary that delves into the unseen world of maternal mental health complications. It uncovers the failure within the medical community to recognize and effectively treat the 1.3 million mothers dealing with postpartum depression each year. The screening will be followed by a discussion with a panel of local perinatal depression experts. Sponsored by Sistering CU.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 30.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: tugg.com/events/sistering-cu-film-screening-of-the-dark-side-of-the-full-moon or email sisteringcu@gmail.com

SUMMER MOVIE MATINEE SERIES

What:The first movie in the series is an animated drama with plenty of music. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by someone over 13. Rated PG. Free popcorn.

When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 31.

Where: Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 893-3955 or rantoul.lib.il.us.

MONTICELLO MOVIE NIGHTS

What: "The Secret Life of Pets." During Eli Field Open House. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and pillows for film shown on 18-foot inflatable movie screen. Concessions may be sold.

When: Sunset June 3. In the event of high winds or rainy conditions, the movie will be postponed to a later date.

Where: Eli Field, Monticello.

More info: Call 762-2583 or email info@cityofmonticello.net.

AFTERNOON MOVIE MATINEE

What: For adults 18+. Light refreshments served. Reservations required.

When: 2 p.m. June 7.

Where: Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St.

More info: Call 267-3170.

MONTICELLO MOVIE NIGHTS

What: "Moana." Bring lawn chairs, blankets and pillows for film shown on 18-foot inflatable movie screen. Concessions may be sold.

When: Sunset June 10. In the event of high winds or rainy conditions, the movie will be postponed to a later date.

Where: Downtown Monticello.

More info: Call 762-2583 or email info@cityofmonticello.net.

MOVIES AT THE POOL

What:"Moana." Outside snacks are allowed. Bring sealed drinks in coolers. You must fill water bottles once on the premises. No glass containers or alcohol. Food must be consumed in the grassy area. In case of inclement weather, movies may be canceled.

When:Doors open at 8:15 p.m. and movies begin at 8:30 p.m. June 10.

Where:Crystal Lake Park, Aquatic Center, 1401 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost:Admission price: $6 Resident and $9 Nonresident. Season pass holders price: $4 resident and $6 nonresident. You must exit and pay for the movie if you have been swimming at the facility.

More info:urbanaparks.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF STEVEN SPIELBERG

What: "Schindler's List" (1993). Rated R. 195 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. June 13 and 15.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all three, $10.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF STEVEN SPIELBERG

What: "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977). Rated PG. 132 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. June 20 and 22.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all three, $10.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF STEVEN SPIELBERG

What: "E.T. The Extraterrestrial" (1982). Rated PG. 132 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. June 27 and 29.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all three, $10.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MUSIC

This weekend

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Terry Smith. The Monticello Lions Club will have all-you-can-eat fish fry.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. May 19.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Scotty Lawless and the Pride of the Prairie Band. Concessions available.

When: 6 p.m. May 20.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

BELLFLOWER COUNTRY OPRY

What: Belfllower Country Opry Band with guest Marc Bubert. Elvis Presley's greatest hits. A pork chop sandwich meal will be served at 5 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. May 20.

Where: Bellflower Community Center, gymnasium, 202 Center St.

Cost: Tickets $10; ages 12 and younger, free; dinner, $6.

More info: 898-7493, 309-722-3497.

SALUTE TO VETERANS CONCERT

What: Hosted by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Band. Before the concert, the PBL Band Parents Association will host a lasagna dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with live music provided by the PBL Junior High jazz bands. Money from the dinner will be used to fund the PBL band program's instructional and material costs. The director of the band, Timothy Hess, is a veteran of the Marine Corps and is serving with the 182nd Air Lift Wing based in Peoria.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. May 20.

Where: Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, 700 W. Orleans, Paxton.

Cost: No charge for the concert, but freewill donations will be accepted.

More info: Call 379-4331 or email trumpeter@pblpanthers.org.

SOUNDS AT SUNSET

What: Champaign Park District's 2017 Concert Series held throughout Champaign. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. May 21.

Where: Scott Park, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com or call 819-3931.

HEAR OUR SONG — BEST OF BROADWAY!

What: Hear local performers singing Broadway favorites and support a great cause. Bidding on silent auction items from local merchants, refreshments and a LulaRoe Pop-Up. All proceeds donated to the Children's Hemiplegia and Stroke Association to increase pediatric stroke awareness.

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 21. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

When: Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

Cost: $15 adults; $10, seniors (65 and up) and children (12 and under).

More info: facebook/hearoursong, crowdrise.com/hear-our-song-pediatric-stroke-2017/fundraiser/nicolemorgan1 or call 840-1032.

EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS YOUTH ORCHESTRA

What: The concert will feature the 2017 ECIYO Concerto Competition winner, Stella Faux.

When: 7 p.m. May 21.

When: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

More info: Call 333-6280, 356-9812 or conservatorycentralil.org or krannertcenter.com.

THE BAROQUE ARTISTS OF CHAMPAIGN-URBANA

What: "The Genius of Heinrich Schutz" showcases the spectrum of his innovative compositions.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 21.

When: University Place Christian Church, 403 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Tickets $10-$20.

More info: Call 378-6802 or baroqueartists.org.

Next week

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. May 22 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Coop at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

A TRIBUTE TO BOBBY SHORT

What: "From This Moment On," a special presentation by David Schroeder on piano. Light refreshments. Call to register.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. May 25.

Where: Fischer Theatre Arts and Entertainment Museum, 158 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

More info: 443-6710.

SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT SERIES AT TEMPLE PLAZA

What: 19th annual event, May 26 through Aug. 25, featuring 90s Daughter on May 26. Food vendors and beer tents.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. May 26.

Where: Temple Plaza, corner of North Vermilion and North streets, downtown Danville.

Cost: Free music.

More info: summersounds.org, http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/

Future highlights

SOUNDS AT SUNSET

What: Champaign Park District's 2017 concert series held throughout Champaign. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. May 28.

Where: Kaufman Lake, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com or call 819-3931.

NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

What: Live, local music is the highlight of these weekly events in neighborhood parks. Each park features a different local band. May 31 is Kilborn Alley Blues Band playing the blues. Bring your lawn chair or even a picnic dinner. Free popcorn and lemonade. Meet city of Urbana officials.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 31.

Where:Carle Park, Urbana.

More info: urbanaparks.org.

FOLK AND ROOTS FRIDAY CONCERT

What: Join the Urbana Park District and the C-U Folk & Roots Festival on the first and third Fridays of each month this summer. Boating and drink/snack specials; bring your lunch for an afternoon lunch break on the lake. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the rental room at the Lake House.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. June 2.

Where: Lake House in Crystal Lake Park, 206 W. Park St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-1544 or urbanaparks.org.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Eric Gordon. Dinner will be served before the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. June 2.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

SUMMER KICKOFF CONCERT

What: Concert series, presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union. Music from The Bashful Youngens, 6 to 7 p.m., and Birds of Chicago, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring blankets or chairs.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 2.

Where: Gate House Lawn, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $5 per person; $10 per family. Food and drink will be available for purchase at all shows.

More info: allerton.illinois.edu, email allerton@illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

AMBUCS FRIDAY NIGHTS

What: Presented by Watchfire Sign, a series of summer music concerts. June 2 is Hillbilly Deluxe. Food and drinks are available on site. Rain or shine.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 2.

Where: Temple Plaza stage, corner of Vermilion and North streets, Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: ambucsfridaynights.com.

MELVIN MUSIC SHOW

What: Rick & Friends. Food available for sale.

When: 7 p.m. June 3 (doors open at 5:30 for those wanting to purchase food).

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: Call 388-2853.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

What: American Southern rock/country rock band in concert.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. June 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $65-$85 plus $5 handling fee. Meal (optional), $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

What: Live, local music is the highlight of these weekly events in neighborhood parks. Each park features a different local band. June 7 is Kittens Incorporated playing the breezy pop. Bring your lawn chair or even a picnic dinner. Free popcorn and lemonade. Meet city of Urbana officials.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 7.

Where: Anita Purves Nature Center, Friendship Grove, Urbana.

More info: urbanaparks.org.

SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT SERIES AT TEMPLE PLAZA

What: 19th annual event, May 26 through Aug. 25, featuring Sunset Street on June 9. Food vendors and beer tents.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 9.

Where: Temple Plaza, corner of North Vermilion and North streets, downtown Danville.

Cost: Free music.

More info: summersounds.org, http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/" target="_blank">http://http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/" target="_blank">http://http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/.

STREET FEST

What: Live local music in the streets of downtown Champaign. Enjoy local food and drinks available from your favorite downtown establishments and listen to some great C-U talent. Mank N' Sass, 7 to 8 p.m.; Church Booty, 8:45 to 10 p.m.; Davina and the Vagabonds, 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight June 10.

Where: Neil Street/Main Street, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 819-3931, champaignparks.com or email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. June 12 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

What: Live, local music is the highlight of these weekly events in neighborhood parks. Each park features a different local band. June 14 is Big Creek Guitar Band playing the acoustic classic rock/blues/originals. Bring your lawn chair or even a picnic dinner. Free popcorn and lemonade. Meet city of Urbana officials.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 14.

Where: South Ridge Park, Urbana.

More info: urbanaparks.org.

FOLK AND ROOTS FRIDAY CONCERT

What: Join the Urbana Park District and the C-U Folk & Roots Festival on the first and third Fridays of each month this summer. Boating and drink/snack specials; bring your lunch and enjoy an afternoon lunch break on the lake. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the rental room at the Lake House.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. June 16.

Where: Lake House in Crystal Lake Park, 206 W. Park St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-1544 or urbanaparks.org.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Mariah Henderson. Dinner will be served before the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. June 16.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

AMBUCS FRIDAY NIGHTS

What: Presented by Watchfire Sign, a series of summer music concerts. June 16 is Monkey's X. Food and drinks are available on site. Rain or shine.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 16.

Where: Temple Plaza stage, corner of Vermilion and North streets, Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: ambucsfridaynights.com.

STRAWBERRY JAM

What: Performances by local musicians and fresh strawberries over ice cream (while supplies last). Bands: Wildwood String Band, 4 to 5 p.m.; Bashful Youngens, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Big Bluestem, 7 to 8 p.m. This event features a hayrack ride through the park, guided prairie tours and play with nature's "loose parts" while discovering what the new Friendship Grove Nature Playscape at the Anita Purves Nature Center has to offer. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs.

When: 4 p.m. to sunset June 17.

Where: Meadowbrook Park, Race Street entrance, Urbana.

Cost: Music is free.

More info: urbanaparks.org.

SLEEPY CREEK MUSIC

What: Featuring music by Rebecca Rego, singer-songwriter (Indie-Americana).

When: Food by Rosati's Catering, noon to 5 p.m.; music, 2 to 4 p.m. June 18.

Where:Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E. 1425 N Road, Fairmount.

Cost:Music is free.

More info: Call 733-0330 or sleepycreekvineyards.com.

SOUNDS AT SUNSET

What: Champaign Park District's 2017 concert series held throughout Champaign. Featuring Katie Flynn. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. June 18.

Where: Toalson Park, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com or call 819-3931.

NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHTS

What: Live, local music is the highlight of these weekly events in neighborhood parks. Each park features a different local band. June 21 is Keith Harden playing folk/Americana. Bring your lawn chair or even a picnic dinner. Free popcorn and lemonade. Meet city of Urbana officials.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 21.

Where: Blair Park, Urbana.

More info: urbanaparks.org.

SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT SERIES AT TEMPLE PLAZA

What: 19th annual event, May 26 through Aug. 25, featuring Artbeat on June 23. Food vendors and beer tents.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 23.

Where: Temple Plaza, corner of North Vermilion and North streets, downtown Danville.

Cost: Free music.

More info: summersounds.org, http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/" target="_blank">http://http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/" target="_blank">http://http://www.facebook.com/SummerSoundsDanville/.

AMBUCS FRIDAY NIGHTS

What: Presented by Watchfire Sign, a series of summer music concerts. June 30 is Ignition. Food and drinks are available on-site. Rain or shine.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 30.

Where: Temple Plaza stage, corner of Vermilion and North streets, Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: ambucsfridaynights.com.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, J.R Love. Dinner will be served before the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. July 7.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

DANCING

This weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Cha cha lesson at 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 to 10.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. May 19.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Snakeroot (formerly called The Dump Chickens), with caller, Gaile Hintze. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. May 19.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Caleb Cook Band on the second, Battle Creek on the third.Champaign Country Opry, featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests, on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every Saturday except on Country Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

Next week

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Memorial Day Dance (dress casual). Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. May 26.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

Future highlights

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Happy Hour Novice Dance at 7 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. June 2.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Captain's 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 7.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Class demos. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 9.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

ENGLISH COUNTRY PLAYFORD BALL

What: The Central Illinois English Country Dancers host the annual Playford Ball. Live music will be provided by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required, but soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes should be worn.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. June 10.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission $7.

More info: centralillinoisecd.org/playford.html.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Fathers' Day Dance. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 16.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

PERFORMING ARTS

Next week

ZOO IMPROV FINAL FRIDAYS COMEDY IMPROV SHOW

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by the Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 26.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

Cost: Pay what you wish.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

Future highlights

STORYTELLING WITH KATH BRINKMANN

What: Fun, interactive stories told by Brinkmann. She combines humor and wit for stories that range from comical to moving.

What: 3 to 3:45 p.m. June 1.

What: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email librarian@champaign.org,champaign.org or call 403-2030.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE

What: Live street-side performance series. Includes an eclectic mix of music and street performances including bluegrass, jazz, folk, rock and blues, along with a cappella music, belly dancing and live painting. Presented by 40 North through the generosity of Midland States Bank, No Regrets Tattoos and Illini Radio Group, with support from Champaign Center Partnership as well as a grant from the city of Champaign.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, June 2 through Aug. 25.

Where: Intersections of Neil and Church, Neil and Park or Walnut and Chester streets, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/friday-night-live, facebook.com/FNLChampaign or call 351-9841.

'PETER AND THE WOLF'

What: Live performance presented by Puppetfolk Productions. This production features marionettes and live music by a local five-piece wind ensemble. All ages are welcome at this family event.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 2.

Where: Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanafreelibrary.org.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT WITH STEVE LUNDQUIST

What: Join "The Master Facilitator of Fun" for musical comedy, silly magic and wacky balloon creations. Families will enjoy this fun, fast-paced, innovative show, then kids can sign up for The Sky's the Limit, the 2017 Summer Reading Game.

What: 3 to 3:45 p.m. June 3.

What: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email librarian@champaign.org,champaign.org or call 403-2030.

TWIST AND SHOUT DANCE RECITAL

What: Twist and Shout, Dance and Cheer is hosting its eighth annual spring recital.The recitals showcase the accomplishments over the past nine months of students age 18 months to 18 years. A family-friendly show.

When: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 3.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15; additional $1 processing fee (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org or twistandshoutdanceandcheer.com.

ART IN MOTION 2017 DANCE SHOWCASE

What: This special recital showcases Champaign's Art in Motion Dance Studio.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 8-10.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $20; additional $3 processing fee (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org or aim-dance.com.

COMEDY MAGICIAN RICHARD LANDRY

What: Richard Landry and Snowball the Rabbit present a high-energy, fun-filled show of magic, storytelling and puppetry celebrating what books can do for you! For kids and their families.

What: 3 to 3:45 p.m. June 10.

What: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email librarian@champaign.org,champaign.org or call 403-2030.

PECHAKUCHA NIGHT

What:Volume 24 of Champaign-Urbana Design Organization's showcase for local creativity. Possible mature content; 18-plus recommended. Hear from passionate community members discussing an array of topics discussed in concise talks illustrated by 20 slides displaying for 20 seconds each.

When: 8:20 p.m. June 10.

Where:Lobby, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

More info:http://thecudo.org/portfolio/pechakucha-night/, facebook.com/pechakuchaCU or email pkncu@thecudo.org.

THEATER

This weekend

'AS YOU LIKE IT'

What: Presented by Creative Dramatics Workshop.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 19 and 20, 2:30 p.m. May 21, 7:30 p.m. May 26 and 27 and 2:30 p.m. May 28.

Where: The Homer Opera House, 101 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets $5-$8.

More info: HomerOperaHouse.com, call 688-2395 or 493-6175.

'DIAL M FOR MURDER'

What: By Agatha Christie. Presented by Monticello Theatre Association.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 19 and 20 and 2:30 p.m. May 21.

Where: Phoenix Theater, 1406 N. Market St., Monticello.

Cost: Tickets $12.50.

More info: Call 762-2679 or monticellotheatre.org/tickets.

'JULIUS CAESAR'

What: Outdoor performance by Stone Soup Shakespeare. Bring a chair or blanket.

When: 6 p.m. May 20.

Where: Twin Lakes Park on Illinois 1 (North Main Street) near the north edge of Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free. Audience members are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to be collected and donated to the local Compassionate Food Ministry.

More info: Email read@parispubliclibrary.org.

'THE MAGIC TREEHOUSE: THE KNIGHTS AT DAWN 2017'

What: Presented by Champaign Park District Youth Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. May 18 and 19, 2 and 7 p.m. May 20.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $8-$10.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

'THE MYSTERIOUS CASE OF THE MISSING RING'

What: Red Mask Players' spring children's show.

When:7 p.m. May 19 and 20, 2 p.m. May 20 and 21.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $5.

More info: redmaskplayers.com, call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR.'

What: Emmy-winning animated classic presented by Robeson Elementary School Drama Club. A red carpet event featuring the cast will precede the show at 5 p.m.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 19.

Where: Robeson Elementary School, 2501 Southmoor Drive, C.

More info: Call 351-3884.

Future highlights

'ADAM AND EVE GO TO MARRIAGE COUNSELING'

What: Romantic comedy. A dinner theater format with on-site catering featuring Amish-style foods.

When: Noon May 31, June 21 and 28, July 12 and 6 p.m. July 26.

Where: Best Western plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites and Convention Center, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola.

Cost: Tickets $40.

More info: gmvtheatre.com, email info@gmvtheatre.com or call 268-4400.

'BEAUTY AND THE BEAST'

What: This classic story is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature.

When: 2 and 8 p.m. June 7, 8 p.m. June 8 and 9, 2 and 8 p.m. June 10, 2 p.m. June 11, 8 p.m. June 13, 2 and 8 p.m. June 14, 8 p.m. June 15, 2 and 8 p.m. June 16, 2 p.m. June 17 and 18.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost:Tickets $21.75-$37.50.

More info: Call 728-7375 or thelittletheatre.org.

'HAIRSPRAY'

What: 12th annual Kathy Murphy Student Production presented by Champaign Urbana Theatre Company.

When: 7 p.m. June 15-17, 2 p.m. June 18, 7 p.m. June 22-24, 2 p.m. June 25.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theater, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: Email manager@cutc.org or call 352-4085.

'PETER AND THE WOLF'

What: The classic story of Peter and the Wolf, presented by Puppetfolk Productions, features marionettes and music by a local five-piece wind ensemble. All ages are welcome to this family event.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 2.

Where: Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4405 or urbanafreelibrary.org.

'PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES'

What: Country Theatre Workshop.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 1-3, 2 p.m. June 4, 7:30 p.m. June 8-10, 2 p.m. June 11.

Where: Country Theatre Workshop theater, 1280 E. 770 N Road, 2 miles north of Cissna Park.

Cost: Tickets $12.

More info: Call 815-457-2626 or countrytheatre.org.

'SHOTGUN'

What: Presented by Twin City Squared (Twin City Theatre Company).

When:7 p.m. June 8-10, 3 p.m. June 11, 7 p.m. June 15-17, 3 p.m. June 18.

Where: SoDo Theatre, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

Cost: Tickets $12-$15.

More info: twincitysquared.com, facebook.com/twincitysquared or email twincitysquared@gmail.com.

'THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE'

What: A tap dancing extravaganza.

When: 2 and 8 p.m. June 21, 8 p.m. June 22 and 23, 2 and 8 p.m. June 24, 2 p.m. June 25, 8 p.m. June 27, 2 and 8 p.m. June 28, 8 p.m. June 29, 2 and 8 p.m. June 30, 2 p.m. July 1 and 2.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost:Tickets $21.75-$37.50.

More info: Call 728-7375 or thelittletheatre.org.

OUTDOORS / NATURE

This weekend

FOURTH ANNUAL ROOTS WALK

What: Listen to live blues, roots, folk and Americana music, while strolling past the trees in the park. Features a selection of soloists and small combos scattered along the walks of the park. Musicians along the park road, close to the North Woods Pavilion. Brought to you by Urbana Park District and C-U Folk and Roots Festival.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. May 19.

Where: Crystal Lake Park, Urbana. Rain location: Anita Purves Nature Center.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-9575 or 367-1544.

CAMP ASSURANCE 5K AND FUN RUN

What: The 5K is an all-terrain cross-country course throughout the camp property. The Fun Run is a 1K race for children to compete against other kids their own age. Register online or download paper registration forms. Lunch included.

When: 9 a.m. to noon May 20.

Where: Camp Assurance, 8364 N. 2100 E Road, Georgetown.

More info: campassurance.org or call 662-6242.

LIFE IS A CYCLE

What: An outdoor group fitness event where you can learn how and where to bike commute in your community.

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon May 20.

Where: Lincoln Square Mall, 201 Lincoln Square, U.

More info: lifeisacycle.bike/

THE PROMISE WALK FOR PREECLAMPSIA

What: Free 5K walk/run. Food, drinks, entertainment, raffle baskets and silent auction.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21.

Where: Meadowbrook Park, 2808 S. Race St., U.

More info: Call 474-1058 or preeclampsia.org.

PRAIRIE RIVERS NETWORK DAY AT ALLERTON

What: A 50th anniversary celebration of stewardship. Bring a picnic and enjoy a family-friendly meal with friends. Guided nature walk and birding walk. The Water Project — a new performance developed by a theatrical ensemble. Sample locally produced honey and local artisanal grain breads. Art and photography exhibit by local artists and photographers. Featuring "River of Hope: Save a Place. Change Your Life," a multimedia reflection on 50 years of stewardship.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. May 21.

Where: Allerton Park Music Barn, 588 Allerton Road, Monticello.

Cost: Free.

More info: https://prairierivers.org/fifty/#allerton, call 344-2171 ext 207 or email jkohmstedt@prairierivers.org.

ALLERTON'S GARDEN PARTY FUNDRAISER

What: Guests can stroll through different gardens at their leisure. Food and drink options, music, and watch the work of "plein air" artists as they paint in the gardens, or start up a game of croquet or bocce ball in the Meadow. A tent in the Meadow will house the silent auction and dessert.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 21.

Where: Allerton Park, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: Tickets $80.

More info:Allerton.illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

SUNDAY MORNING BIRD WALKS

What:Search for birds in Busey Woods and Crystal Lake. Birders of all skill levels are welcome. Learn basic bird-watching and identification techniques from a leader of the Champaign County Audubon Society. Bring binoculars.

When:7:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays, through May 28.

Where:Meet at Anita Purves Nature Center parking lot, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost:Free.

More info: champaigncountyaudubon.org.

Next week

SUMMER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's timed 1-mile run, followed by a 3-mile run with a 15-minute break between. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April through October.

Where: North side of Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org.

ILLINOIS AUDUBON SOCIETY MAY PROGRAM

What: The Middlefork Chapter's monthly meeting with Tyler Hedlund on "Arachnophilia: An Unconventional View of the Eight-Legged." Learn about the natural history and habits of one of nature's much maligned groups, focusing on Illinois spiders and ticks of Illinois and Kenya. He will talk about taxonomy, myths, disease spread and more. Lots of pictures, too.

When: 7 p.m. May 25.

Where:Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org or email suzanne56smith@gmail.com.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club. Fliers with rockets of all sizes will be welcome and all spectators are invited to come and watch. In case of questionable weather, call Greg Smith at 840-1678 around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. May 27.

Where: Dodds Park, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: ciarocketry.org, call 840-1678 or email operations@ciarocketry.org.

Future highlights

KENNEKUK ROAD RUNNERS MEMORIAL DAY 5K RUN AND WALK

When: 9 a.m. May 29.

Where: On the campus of the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System,1900 E. Main St., Danville.

More info: Details and entry forms at kennekuk.com.

KENNEKUK ROAD RUNNERS SUMMER FUN RUNS/WALKS

What: 1- to 3-mile grass loop or wooded trail. You do not have to be a member to participate. Cook out every event night. Bring your own food and something to share.

When: 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31 through Aug. 23. Except July 5.

Where: Kickapoo State Recreation Area Cross Country Course, Danville. Meet at the Meadow Shelter near Clear Pond Trail.

Cost: Free entry.

More info: kennekuk.com.

KIDS FISHING DERBY

What: Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Champaign-Urbana for children ages 6-12. Prizes will be awarded, and a free hot dog lunch will be served. Bring fishing tackle; bait will be provided. Adult supervision is required. Permission form available on-site.

When: 9 a.m. to noon June 3. Rain date, June 6.

Where: Kaufman Lake, Champaign.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 819-3931 or email zoe.stinson@champaignparks.com.

HAYRIDE

What: Enjoy a county park in the southern part of Vermilion County with a hayride tour. Forest Glen Preserve offers a hayride the first Saturday of each month, June through October. No pre-registration required.

When: 7 p.m. June 3. (First Saturday of each month, June through October).

Where: Meet in the staff office parking lot, Forest Glen Preserve, east of Westville.

Cost: $1 per person.

More info: Call 662-2142 or vccd.org.

TODDLING INTO NATURE

What: Introduces ages 3-5 to the natural world, exploring through song, activity, crafts and more with a parent or guardian. "Who-hoo Likes Owls?" Pre-registration on forms provided online or at any Vermilion County Conservation park office.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 6, or 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 8.

Where: Kennekuk County Park Education Center, Danville.

Cost: Fee, $5 per child/session.

More info: Call 442-1691 or email ldarling@vccd.org.

KENNEKUK ROAD RUNNERS LAKE MINGO TRAIL RUN

What: Miles of challenging trails circling Lake Mingo.

When: 9 a.m. June 10.

Where: Kennekuk Cove County Park, Danville.More info: kennekuk.com.

More info: kennekuk.com.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club. Fliers with rockets of all sizes will be welcome and all spectators are invited to come and watch. In case of questionable weather, call Greg Smith at 840-1678 around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. June 10.

Where: Dodds Park, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: ciarocketry.org, call 840-1678 or email operations@ciarocketry.org.

VERMILION COUNTY GARDEN WALK

What: Vermilion County Master Gardeners will hold their 17th annual Garden Walk. Enjoy the beauty of summer as you meander through private gardens with a friend or family member finding new ideas for your own garden.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. June 11.

Where: Danville.

Cost: Tickets $10; available at Vermilion County Extension Office, Plaza 31, 3164 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

More info: Call 333-7672 or web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv.

LASSO UP A GOOD READ WITH MINIATURE HORSES

What: Children are invited to practice their reading skills when Deb Murphy brings her miniature horses, Star, Rascal and Faith, to the library for a visit.

What: 4:15 to 5 p.m. June 12.

What: The Urbana Free Library, Lewis Auditorium, ground floor, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanafreelibrary.org/ or email childrens@urbanafree.org.

TODDLING INTO NATURE

What: Introduces ages 3-5 to the natural world, exploring through song, activity, crafts and more with a parent or guardian. "Investigating For Wildlife?" Registration forms areonline or at any Vermilion County Conservation park office.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 13, or 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 15.

Where: Kennekuk County Park Education Center, Danville.

Cost: Fee, $5 per child/session.

More info: Call 442-1691 or email ldarling@vccd.org.

MASTER GARDENERS' 25TH ANNUAL GARDEN WALK

What: University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners in Champaign County. The theme is "Mastering the Garden" and features the homes of Master Gardeners. Six homeowner gardens are showcased as well as two community gardens managed and designed by Master Gardener volunteers.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17.

Where: Various locations throughout Champaign-Urbana.

Cost: Tickets $10 in advance, $15 day of walk.

More info: Call 333-7672 or web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/champaignmg/ or email carmien2@illinois.edu.

MODEL ROCKET LAUNCH

What: Central Illinois Aerospace model rocket club. Fliers with rockets of all sizes will be welcome and all spectators are invited to come and watch. In case of questionable weather, call Greg Smith at 840-1678 around 11 a.m. for status of the launch.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. June 17.

Where: Dodds Park, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: ciarocketry.org, call 840-1678 or email operations@ciarocketry.org.

DRAGONFLY FEVER

What: Master Naturalist and dragonfly surveyor Doug Mills will present a lecture about dragonflies. Learn identifying characteristics of the seven families of dragonflies, be able to identify males and females of several common species, discuss dragonfly habitats and observe behaviors. Ask questions and access resources to learn more or become a citizen scientist. This program is in partnership with East Central Illinois Master Naturalists. Registration required.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 19.

Where: Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

More info: Call 384-4062, email sydonovan@urbanaparks.org or https://apm.activecommunities.com/urbanaparks/Activity_Search/5242.

FORD-IROQUOIS COUNTIES GARDEN WALK

What: Sponsored by the Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners. Participants in this annual event will be able to explore gardens in Gibson City for ideas and inspiration for their own garden. Purchase tickets at the UI Extension Iroquois County branch office, 916 W. Seminary Ave., Onarga. Directions for the walk will be on the ticket.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24.

Where: Gibson City.

Cost: $8 ahead of time; $10, day of the walk.

More info: Call 333-7672 or web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv.

HAYRIDE

What: Enjoy a county park in the southern part of Vermilion County with a hayride tour. Forest Glen Preserve offers a hayride the first Saturday of each month, June through October. No pre-registration required.

When: 7 p.m. July 1. (First Saturday of each month, June through October.)

Where: Meet in the staff office parking lot, Forest Glen Preserve, east of Westville.

Cost: $1 per person.

More info: Call 662-2142 or vccd.org.

WILD EDIBLES IN MICRO-URBAN LANDSCAPES

What: Join local wild food enthusiast J.P. Goguen for an exploration of the edible landscape. A selection of in-season native and invasive plants and fungi will be introduced at each program. Focus will be given to identification and safety as the culinary potential of each species is discussed. Time will be split between classroom discussion and identification outdoors. Attend a single class or all three for a discounted price. Pre-registration is required. Call for fee information and to register.

When: 10 a.m. to noon July 22 and/or Sept. 9.

Where: Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

More info: Call 367-1544.

WADE'S 5K FOR 5P

What: Annual running and walking fundraising event that supports local families affected by cri du chat and the 5P Minus Society. Five P- syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects one in every 50,000 births. Wade is 5 years old, lives in Monticello and was diagnosed with cri du chat when he was 4 months old.

When: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7.

Where: Lodge Park, Monticello.

Cost: Advance registration before Sept. 22, $15 for Kids Fun Run, $20 for 5K Run and Recreational Walk. After Sept. 22, $20 and $30.

More info: wades5kfor5p.com/.

UI MUSEUMS

Krannert Art Museum

What: "Enough to Live On: Art from the WPA," reopens May 22. Through July 8.

What: "Provenance: A Forensic History of Art." Through June 2018.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; KAM After Hours — Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays, and May 29.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Museum is free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: Cultural Celebrations Performance Series features The Church Street Ramblers (Jazz Ensemble). The family-friendly series highlights music, dance and storytelling from around the world on the fourth Sunday of the month through Aug. 27.

When: 1 to 1:45 p.m. May 28.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: Call 333-2360 or spurlock.illinois.edu.

OTHER MUSEUMS

Champaign County History Museum

What:Four new exhibits: "When We Went to War," "Champaign County Uncrated," "A Second Home" and "The Art of Louise Woodroofe." The museum also debuted several new highlights including a new community room, formal lobby and gift shop.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 102 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Suggested donation, $3 per person.

More info: champaigncountyhistory.org, email President@ChampaignCountyHistory.org or call 356-1010.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What: A new exhibit about the county poor house which became the Ford County Nursing Home before it was sold.Judith Ondercho, former nursing home administrator, will present a program about the home's history at 7 p.m. May 18, during the group's meeting. The "history wall" on the north exterior wall of the museum is complete which includes four informational signs and a bronze plate about the wall itself.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. Museum tours can be arranged at other times by calling.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, adjacent to Majestic Park, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info:Call 379-4111 or 379-3723.

MONTICELLO RAILWAY MUSEUM

What: 401 in Steam. Experience riding behind the recently restored 1907 Southern 2-8-0 steam locomotive #401.

When: May 20 and 21. Depart every 1 1/2 hours from museum site (Nelson Crossing), 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. From downtown (Wabash Depot), 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. From downtown, 4 p.m., no return trip to downtown.

Where: 992 Iron Horse Place, Monticello.

Cost: Fares $9-$14; children under 2 years old are free with adult paid fare.

More info: mrym.org, call 877-762-9011 or email info@mrym.org.

ORPHEUM CHILDREN'S Science Museum

What: DYI Weekend Wizard. A new topic each week. Do-it-yourself projects and science experiments.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

What: Toddler Tuesdays. A new topic each week. Activities are based on art, science, games and other sensory activities.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

What: "Animal Encounters." The museum's education team will talk about the museum's animals, followed by animal feeding time.

When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cost: Admission $4-$5.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

More info: orpheumkids.com or call 352-5895.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What: "Henry Fillmore: The Man Behind the Name."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Sept. 29. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: The Vermilion County Museum Society is commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I with a special exhibit "Over There." Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan; a display of "Women in the Military" and a new World War II exhibit focusing on the war in the Pacific. Additional items have been added throughout the museum.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: $4 adults; $2 under 18; free for children under 6 and active duty military personnel and their families.

More info: Call 431-0034, vcwm.org, or email vcwm@comcast.net..

PLANETARIUM

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show:"Spring Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, May 19 through June 9. Except May 26.

Main features: "The Dark Matter Mystery," 8 p.m. May 19 and 20.

Children's feature: "Coyote Explores the Earth, Moon, & Sun," 7 p.m. May 20.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C. Closed May 26 and 27.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

EXHIBITS

ALICE CAMPBELL ALUMNI CENTER

What: "Look About You — Celebrating U of I's 150 years of Development and Achievement Through Art Exhibition." Created by UI faculty, alumni and students from over the course of the University's history.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays when classes are in session. Through the end of June.

Where: 601 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

More info: illinoisalumni.org.

ASIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

What: "AAPI Strong: Standing United," a group art exhibition featuring artwork from various artists, including the Asian Pacific American Coalition, Xue Jiannhua, Katrina Monreal, Elynna Ruan, Umeeta Sadarangani, Moran Tracy, Kuldeepa Vartak-Mehta and Ian Wang.

When:9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through May 31.

Where: 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

More info: oiir.illinois.edu/aacc/our-programs/artist-showcase, email aacc@illinois.edu or call 333-9300.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Opening reception for the exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library," features artwork by students from Stratton Elementary, Barkstall Elementary and International Prep Academy.

When: 3 p.m. May 21. Open, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, first floor. And 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, FriendShop Bookstore (elevator to lower level).

Where: Main library on the east wall of the children's area, and in the FriendShop Bookstore, 200 W. Green St.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Gallery exhibit, "Sharon Schmitz Open Regional Art Show."

When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday. Through May 26.

Where: 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

GIERTZ GALLERY AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: "Parkland College Graphic Design Student Show 2017."

When: Summer hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Through June 1.

Where: 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

HOMER LAKE FOREST PRESERVE

What: Exhibit, "A Bird's Eye View: 100 years of a Changing Illinois Landscape."

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday. If interested in visiting on Monday or in the morning, call ahead. Through December.

Where: Interpretive Center, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "Holly Berries #2," acrylic by Carol Farnum; "The Anatomy of a Secret," oil by Jess Beyler; "The Summer Was Too Short," analog photography by Luo Wang; and "Untitled," multimedia by Bonnie Switzer, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through July 31.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

LAKE LAND COLLEGE LIBRARY

What: Creativity from the Inside Artwork Display. The Illinois Department of Corrections and Lake Land College are hosting an art show featuring the creative work of offenders from the Dixon, Illinois River, Sheridan and Stateville correctional centers.

When: Public viewing, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Through May 29.

Where: Housed in the Virgil H. Judge Learning Resource Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon.

More info: Call 234-5440 or email shill@lakelandcollege.edu.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Landscapes: Inherited, Revised, Restored." Kim Curtis, Viktoria Ford and other local artists come together in a powerful reflection on place.

When: Summer hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through August.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

SINAI TEMPLE

What: The Sinai Temple Museum and the University Museum of SIUE present this year's Holocaust remembrance, an exhibit of artwork by Agnes Matjinsky Pal, a metalsmith from Edwardsville and a Holocaust survivor.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment. Through June 30.

Where: Enter at west side of building. Levin Lounge, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 352-8140.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "35th Children's Art Exhibition," featuring some of the best creations produced in area art programs and represents approximately 45 area school programs taught by certified art specialists.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays. Through May 28.

Where: Main Gallery, 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "The Characters of Wizard of Oz," Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School third grade by Rusty Clevenger.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library. Through July 2.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/artexhibits or call 328-8265.

THE URBANA FREE LIBRARY

What: Creative artwork by the students of Hua Nian Art Studio, in Children Services.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through May 28.

What: "One Hundred Years Chanute Air Force Base, 1917-1993," an exhibit on the history of Chanute Air Force Base and its relationship with the town of Rantoul.

When: Exhibit open, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Archives. Through May 31.

Where: 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info:huanianartstudio.com, email childrens@urbanafree.org or call 328-8265, for Chanute exhibit email archives@urbanafree.org or call 367-4025.

FARMS / MARKETS

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What: The market features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, pottery, jewelry, and other handmade arts, and more. On top of vendors, Market at the Square will offer programs each Saturday morning such as Sprouts at the Market, Art at the Market, chef demonstrations, as well as live music.

When: 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Nov. 4.

Where: Corner of Illinois and Vine streets, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanamarket.org, call 384-2319 or email Natalie at urbanamarket@urbanaillinois.us.

DOWNTOWN DANVILLE FARMERS' MARKET

What: A market full of unique vendors featuring only products made, grown or baked by the person you buy it from.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 20 through October.

Where: Crossroads Church, 3633 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

More info: Call 840-2128, thelandconnection.org or email market@thelandconnection.org.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds. While at the market, you may also want to go to the All Around Town Garage Sales (May 19-20 ) in Arthur.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on third Saturday of every month, May 20 through Dec. 16.

Where: Merchant Building on the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.

CHAMPAIGN FARMERS' MARKET

What: Find fresh, local food, meet farmers, taste local foods, learn more about community events and enjoy kids' activities. The market also offers recipe ideas and cooking demonstrations.

When: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 23 to Oct. 31.

Where: 310-330 N. Neil St. (Parking Lot M), C.

More info: Call 840-2128, thelandconnection.org/market, email market@thelandconnection.org.