Illinois corn maze pays tribute to 'Star Trek' anniversary

SPRING GROVE (AP) — A corn maze in northern Illinois celebrates the original "Star Trek" television show's 50th anniversary.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2cbz7cg ) Richardson Adventure Farm has turned 28 acres of corn into images of Capt. James T. Kirk, Spock and the Starship Enterprise.

The attraction in Spring Grove opens Sept. 3. The corn maze involves 11 miles of trails cut into a cornfield. When seen from above, the maze appears as an elaborate "Star Trek" tribute.

Co-owner George Richardson tells the newspaper it took lengthy negotiations to get permission to use the images in the corn maze. He says William Shatner, who played Kirk, approved the likeness of his face only after it was made less stern and given a slight smile.