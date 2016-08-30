Will Batman take on Deathstroke?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Speculation is rampant about Ben Affleck's upcoming stand-alone Batman film after the actor and director tweeted what appears to be footage featuring a famous DC Comics villain.

Affleck tweeted a brief video of what looks to be a film version of Deathstroke Monday. The mercenary character has been an antagonist of the Caped Crusader in other media and now some believe Batman and Deathstroke will square off on the big screen. DC Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Affleck made his debut as the Dark Knight in "Batman v. Superman" earlier this year and will appear as Batman alongside Superman and other heroes in next year's "Justice League."

No release date is set for the stand-alone Batman film, which Affleck is also directing.