Director's rape case leaves actress conflicted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As a rape survivor, victim's advocate and an actress in "The Birth of a Nation," Gabrielle Union has found herself in an impossible position. Recently, Union, along with the much of the world, learned that her film's director, writer, producer and star, Nate Parker, was accused and acquitted of rape 17 years ago.

She collected her thoughts in a nuanced opinion piece Friday for the Los Angeles Times, writing that while she cannot take the allegations lightly, the film also addresses and raises important questions about this very matter.

It's also the latest high-profile complication for a film that just a month ago was presumed to be one of the year's most vital — a powerful awards contender and a possible antidote for the "#OscarsSoWhite" Hollywood diversity crisis.

Yet the film, which fetched a record acquisition price at the Sundance Film Festival in January, is now in the shadow of persistent controversy just weeks away from its Oct. 7 release.

In the film, about Nat Turner's 1831 slave rebellion, Union's character is raped, though it's not depicted on screen. She wrote that it's why she took the part, saying she wanted to give voice to women of history, especially black women, who have for so long been silenced on the matter.

"I knew I could walk out of our movie and speak to the audience about what it feels like to be a survivor," Union wrote.

Union, who was raped at gunpoint in the back room of a shoe store 24 years ago, said she's been "in a state of stomach-churning confusion" since learning of Parker's 1999 rape case.

The allegations came while Parker was a student and wrestler at Penn State University. He was acquitted, though his roommate, Jean Celestin (who co-wrote "The Birth of a Nation") was initially found guilty of sexual assault. That conviction was later overturned when the accuser declined to testify for a retrial.

The case garnered a lot of attention at Penn State. Parker and Celestin allegedly harassed the accuser on campus. The incident spawned a civil lawsuit by the woman against the college, with a settlement of $17,500.

The recently renewed focus on the case also brought to light the fact that the accuser committed suicide in 2012, which Parker, now married with five daughters, learned from media reports. He wrote on his Facebook page that he was "filled with profound sorrow" and regretted that he didn't "show enough empathy." He also recently spoke to Ebony magazine about how he's taking steps to grow and educate himself.

It remains unclear how all this might affect the release of the film, how it is perceived or its awards chances. Distributor Fox Searchlight is proceeding with the October release and will still take it, and Parker, to the Toronto International Film Festival this month. But things look different from just a month ago when Parker was happily accepting a Sundance Vanguard Award and taking meetings in the White House.

Union said she has read the 700 pages of court transcript from the case and doesn't know for sure what happened that night.

Instead of speculating on guilt or innocence, Union is using the platform to advocate for education and conversation on the topic of rape, consent and aggression, something she is also trying to do at home with her young son.

"I believe that the film is an opportunity to inform and educate so that these situations cease to occur," Union wrote.

"Sexual violence happens more often than anyone can imagine. And if the stories around this film do not prove and emphasize this, then I don't know what does. It is my hope that we can use this as an opportunity to look within."

Representatives for Fox Searchlight and Parker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.