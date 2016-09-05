'Don't Breathe' retains top spot at box office

Photo by: Aidan Monaghan/Twentieth Century Fox/AP Low-budget science-fiction thriller 'Morgan,' starring Kate Mara, did poorly at the box office, taking in $2 million. Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The horror thriller "Don't Breathe" topped the box office for the second straight week, while several new releases struggled to find traction over a typically sleepy Labor Day weekend at North American movie theaters.

The Sony Screen Gems release made an estimated $15.7 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The R-rated "Don't Breathe," about an ill-considered home invasion of a blind man, is on pace to make $19.4 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Produced for just $10 million, the film has made $51.1 million in total.

Its success spelled doom for the other horror film trying to gain a foothold: "Morgan," a low-budget science-fiction thriller directed by Ridley Scott's son, Luke Scott. Opening on more than 2,000 screens, it bombed with just $2 million.

Also torpedoed was the Robert De Niro-Edgar Ramirez boxing drama "Hands of Stone," about Panamanian boxer Robert Duran. It made just $1.3 million while expanding to 2,011 theaters, marking the latest in a string of disappointments for the Weinstein Co.

The DreamWorks drama "The Light Between the Oceans," starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, debuted with a modest $5 million a day after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The period film, directed by Derek Cianfrance, stars the real-life couple as newlyweds living at a remote Australian lighthouse. Its budget was about $20 million.

The poor-performing new releases enabled Warner Bros.' "Suicide Squad" to hold second place at the box office with $10 million. Despite rough reviews, the supervillain team-up film has shown decent legs in theaters, making nearly $300 million domestically.

Today marks the end of Hollywood's summer. According to comScore, the season will come in almost tied with last year's $4.5 billion. Despite a rash of underperforming sequels and a number of high-profile disappointments, the overall take is stable.

Heading into a fall that includes some seemingly surefire blockbusters such as "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Doctor Strange" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the 2016 box office is running 5.7 percent ahead of last year.