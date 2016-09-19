'Snowden,' 'Bridget Jones,' 'Blair Witch' can't ground 'Sully'

Photo by: Keith Bernstein/Warner Bros. Pictures/AP Tom Hanks' turn as the title character in 'Sully,' Clint Eastwood's dramatization of the 'Miracle on the Hudson,' remained at the top of the box office for a second straight weekend with $22 million.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Blair Witch," "Bridget Jones's Baby" and "Snowden" didn't ground "Sully" at the weekend box office.

The Warner Bros. dramatization of the "Miracle on the Hudson" directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks as Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger remained at No. 1 for the second week with $22 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

A trio of newcomers failed to fly close to the haul earned by "Sully," which stands at $70.5 million after two weeks.

Lionsgate's horror revival "Blair Witch" nabbed $9.7 million at No. 2, while the Working Title Films comedy "Bridget Jones's Baby" with Renee Zellweger again starring as the titular character, crawled away with $8.2 million.

"We always think just because something has a recognizable brand name that it'll automatically be a hit with audiences, but that's not always the case," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box-office tracker comScore.

"Bridget Jones's Baby" fared better overseas, where the third film in the film series starring Zellweger as the goofy British singleton from Helen Fielding's novels earned $29.9 million in 39 markets, including the character's native United Kingdom.

Open Road Films' "Snowden," which features Joseph Gordon-Levitt portraying NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, domestically opened at No. 4 with $8 million. The debut marks the lowest in filmmaker Oliver Stone's career.