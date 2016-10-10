McCartney, Young fire up each other, crowd

Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Neil Young, right, joins Paul McCartney during McCartney's performance Saturday night during the second day of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Neil Young performed for nearly two hours to open the second night of the Desert Trip music festival, matching the energy of band members half his age.

Wearing his trademark black hat, Young started his set alone behind the piano, opening with "After the Gold Rush," accompanying himself on harmonica.

He then strapped on an acoustic guitar to play "Heart of Gold" and "Comes a Time" before his band, Promise of the Real, joined Young onstage.

There were subtle and overt political overtones to the performance. Women dressed as farmers, in plaid shirts and overalls, pretended to throw seeds and tend small plants onstage before Young came out. Later, men in hazmat suits acted as though they were spraying the grounds. Young wore a T-shirt that read "Water is life."

The band's nonstop set included "Harvest Moon," "Powderfinger," and "Welfare Mothers," which Young joked was "Donald Trump's new campaign song."

A highlight was "Down By the River," which became an extended 10-minute jam, with Young shredding his well-worn Les Paul.

Paul McCartney topped Saturday night's bill, paying tribute to his late wife, his current spouse, his late Beatles bandmates, Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones during a rollicking two-and-a-half-hour set.

Young joined the former Beatle onstage later in his act, and they performed two songs together, beaming at each other throughout. Their version of "A Day in the Life" ended with John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance," as the audience sang along. Young then played lead guitar to duet with McCartney on "Why Don't We Do It In the Road?"

McCartney's set included "Back in the U.S.S.R.," "Band on the Run," "Blackbird," "Helter Skelter," "Let it Be" and "Hey Jude."

Despite a bill of septuagenarians (Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones played Friday), Desert Trip is not just for baby boomers.

The performers' average age is 72, and there may be a lot of gray hair in the audience, but millennials are in the mix as well.

Nineteen-year-old McKenna Haner said she was "raised on the Beatles" so she came to the festival to see McCartney.

"I'm a Beatles fanatic," she said.

Haner and friend Seven Pappanastos, 17, said they were acutely aware they were among the youngest in the crowd. They didn't mind but said the older concertgoers are "very aggressive."

"They act like, 'We're older. We deserve this,"' she said.

Pappanastos said attending the show came with a cost — beyond the $199 single-day ticket price.

"I got invited to three parties this weekend," he said. "All their parents are out of town here."

The Desert Trip festival is being held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., home to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival each spring. But where Coachella is aimed at millennials, Desert Trip targets more affluent baby boomers who grew up with the festival's featured rockers.

The festival repeats next weekend.