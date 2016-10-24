That's the fact, jack

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday night, Bill Murray got the sort of attention he doesn't usually seek out. He was honored with the nation's top prize for humor.

The actor accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (a bust of Mark Twain) at the Kennedy Center fete — and immediately handed it to the audience to be passed around.

Murray was honored at Sunday's event by more than a dozen of his co-stars and collaborators, including David Letterman, Sigourney Weaver and his older brother, Brian Doyle-Murray.

Murray thanked his brother for helping him get his start in improvisational theater, saying, "My brother had more guts than anyone I ever knew." Murray then added, "He's been waiting a long time to hear that."

Performers introduced clips from Murray's movies and appearances on "Saturday Night Live," and the evening was also a roast of sorts, with jokes about Murray's well-known tendencies to turn down roles and not return phone calls.

Murray got his break on "Saturday Night Live" and starred in some of the most successful comedies of the 1980s and 1990s before transitioning into more dramatic roles. He was nominated for an Oscar for his soulful turn as a washed-up actor in Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation."

He's become a folk hero in the social-media era by turning up unannounced at wedding receptions, kickball games and house parties — as well as the White House.

The Chicago Cubs fan crashed the White House press room Friday and took to the podium after President Barack Obama's press secretary, Josh Earnest, concluded his daily briefing.

As how he felt about the Cubs' World Series chances, he said, "I feel very confident that (Dodgers' Game 6 starter) Clayton Kershaw is a great, great pitcher but we got too many sticks, we got too many sticks," Murray said. "At home with our crowd, the weather ... we also have a little bit of autumn in Chicago, you don't get that in Los Angeles. Trees just die in Los Angeles; in Illinois they flourish."

Murray doesn't have an agent or a publicist and rarely does in-depth interviews. He declined to speak to reporters ahead of Sunday's event, save for a brief conversation with The Washington Post that occurred only after the newspaper published a lengthy profile of him.

Murray, 66, joins several other "Saturday Night Live" alumni who have received the prize, including Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and last year's winner, Eddie Murphy.

The prize was first awarded in 1998 and goes to those who influence society in the tradition of Samuel Clemens, the writer, satirist and social commentator better known as Mark Twain.