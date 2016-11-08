'Mannequin challenge' latest craze to go viral
Forget dumping ice buckets, dancing or planking, the latest viral phenomenon sweeping the internet consists of people standing still as part of the "mannequin challenge."
Videos feature participants posing as mannequins in dramatic postures. They appeared late last month online, and by last weekend, everyone from high school cheerleaders in Texas to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks had taken part.
The Dallas Cowboys went airborne for theirs, complete with a stoic Tony Romo being stuffed into an overhead compartment on the team plane.
The videos are set to the song "Black Beatles" by rap duo Rae Sremmurd, which held a live version of the challenge during a concert last week.
