Beyonce among headliners at 2017 Coachella festival
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce is one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival — a first for the pop star.
Festival producer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, Calif. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21; Beyonce on April 15 and 22; and Lamar on April 16 and 23. Tickets, including three-day passes, go on sale today.
Beyonce last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange's set.
Other performers for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.
