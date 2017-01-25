Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
| Subscribe

More A & E

Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 1:49pm | The Associated Press
obit-moore
Photo by: Tina Fineberg/AP
Mary Tyler Moore, shown on Sept. 19, 2015, at the 26th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony in New York, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” In the 1970s, she created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

Topics (3):Film, People, Television

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments