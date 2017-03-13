Play on Boston Marathon bombing premiering this week
BOSTON (AP) — "Finish Line," a documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, will make its world premiere this week in Boston.
The Boston Theater Company production draws from interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to convey each person's story.
"Finish Line" is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday and running through March 26.
The play doesn't re-create the attack or portray those responsible, but focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.
Twin bombings near the marathon's finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.
A portion of every ticket will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the attack.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.