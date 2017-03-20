Girl, pet duck get national TV spot
FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A Maine girl has gone to sleepovers and trick-or-treating with her pet duck. Now they're going on a national TV program together.
Morse Street Elementary School student Kylie Brown and her pet duck, Snowflake, took the internet by storm last year when a video of them was featured on TV. On Sunday, 6-year-old Kylie and Snowflake were appearing on TV again courtesy of Steve Harvey's "Little Big Shots" show on NBC.
The program showcases talented kids from around the world.
Kylie's parents tell the Portland Press Herald that the family — and Snowflake — were flown to Los Angeles for the segment.
Mike Brown, her father, said the duck thinks Kylie is her mother. Kylie feeds and naps and plays with Snowflake, calling him "my best animal friend."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.