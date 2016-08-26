PODCAST: Cindi Canary, Independent Map Amendment 08-26-16: Play now!

Cindi Canary, Executive Director of the Independent Map Amendment, shares reaction to Thursday's Illinois Supreme Court ruling barring a constitutional amendment that would change the way the state's politcal boundaries are drawn from appearing on this November's ballot.

